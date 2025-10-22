Tough Times Ahead for CNN Hacks: The Ellisons Might Buy Discovery

CNN might go up for sale if the rumor mill is accurate. Where will people like Christiane Amanpour, Abby Phillip, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper get millions a year to draw small audiences?

The New York Sun said fear is growing among liberals and opponents of President Trump about the future of CNN as its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery. The company says it is open to a potential sale of some or all of its properties, which could lead to dramatic changes at the beleaguered news network.

Earlier this year, staffers at CNN braced for dark days as WBD announced plans to spin off its declining cable properties from its lucrative streaming and studio business, which was expected to lead to harsh cuts at CNN.

However, staffers and liberal commentators received what they may consider worse news: Skydance’s CEO, David Ellison — the son of the world’s second-richest man, Larry Ellison, a strong supporter of Israel and Mr. Trump — wants to buy Warner Brothers Discovery which owns CNN.

Bernie knows it’s true:

LOL! Even Bernie knows CNN will be bought by the Ellisons! “Mr. Ellison is going to own you pretty soon!” <points to CNN host> pic.twitter.com/zvn7SxVZuC — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 16, 2025

The Ellisons want news to be neutral, and allow conservative voices. David Ellison just bought CBS and put a more normal journalist in charge, Bari Weiss.

David Ellison is also a friend of Elon Musk’s. That used to be a good thing if you were on the left, but no longer.

David Ellison, son of the Israeli billionaire, wants to buy CNN, and now will buy TikTok (with Andreessen Horowitz and SilverLake).

Dan Rather is deeply concerned about billionaires owning a conglomerate of networks. He had no such concern when the Left owned it all.

