Democrats Rewrite the Third Attempt on President Trump’s Life

Democrats are looking for the right talking point to downplay or completely rewrite the likely attempted murder of President Trump last night.

CNN refuses to acknowledge there is a violent streak on the left. If they lie, people believe them. That’s how it works. They will bring up that one Wisconsin murder case or claim the right does it too. It doesn’t matter that never in U.S. history have assassins tried to murder a president. Never have the media and a political party worked so hard together to get a president murdered.

There isn’t a “both sides do it” problem. It’s a one-sided Democrats-do-it problem. They even pay off Nazis to further hate.

Watch Scott Jennings:

The reporting is now clear: a left wing lunatic came to kill the president & his team. We have a violence & rhetoric problem on the Left that must be acknowledged. I just had this debate on @cnn👇 pic.twitter.com/vvkjisrbt7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 26, 2026



The New York Times approach is to let the story die immediately.

The third assassination attempt doesn’t make the front page of the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/7Gu1XfwNNH — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) April 26, 2026

The community note said they didn’t print it because they prepare for the next day at 8 p.m. We will watch tomorrow’s paper to see how they handle it..

Barack Obama wrote this at about 5:30 p.m. today, and it’s a lie. We knew about the manifesto and his hatred for Christians and the Trump administration. Never once does he mention President Trump. He is happy the Secret Service agent is okay, though.

“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice,” Obama said.

We are supposed to believe Democrat rhetoric has no effect.