53% of Americans Like Pope Leo XIV Speaking on Political Issues

A majority of Americans like Pope Leo XIV speaking out on political issues, according to a new poll. [By way of comparison, 58% of Catholics voted for Donald Trump.]

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 53% of American adults view the Pope favorably, including 28% with a very favorable impression. Twenty-two percent (22%) view Leo XIV unfavorably, and 24% are not sure.

Online and phone surveys are notoriously unreliable.

Pope Francis:

Pope Francis’ 30% unfavorable rating among Americans.

U.S. Catholics’ 17% unfavorable opinion.

42% favorability among conservative adults, 70% liberals, 66% moderates.

Rasmussen Poll

Favorable

DEM: 72%

IND: 45%

GOP: 41%

All Adults: 53%

The fact that Democrats raised the numbers might support the view that the Pope is causing division over politics.