53% of Americans Like Pope Leo XIV Speaking on Political Issues

A majority of Americans like Pope Leo XIV speaking out on political issues, according to a new poll. [By way of comparison, 58% of Catholics voted for Donald Trump.]
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 53% of American adults view the Pope favorably, including 28% with a very favorable impression. Twenty-two percent (22%) view Leo XIV unfavorably, and 24% are not sure.
Online and phone surveys are notoriously unreliable.
Pope Francis:
- Pope Francis’ 30% unfavorable rating among Americans.
- U.S. Catholics’ 17% unfavorable opinion.
- 42% favorability among conservative adults, 70% liberals, 66% moderates.
Rasmussen Poll
Favorable
- DEM: 72%
- IND: 45%
- GOP: 41%
- All Adults: 53%
The fact that Democrats raised the numbers might support the view that the Pope is causing division over politics.
Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable, or very unfavorable impression of Pope Leo XIV?
Favorable-
DEM: 72%
IND: 45%
GOP: 41%
All Adults: 53%
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Pope Leo recently criticized the United States for its war with Iran. Do you approve or disapprove of… https://t.co/ITgfdH026b
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 25, 2026