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Home Home 53% of Americans Like Pope Leo XIV Speaking on Political Issues

53% of Americans Like Pope Leo XIV Speaking on Political Issues

By
M Dowling
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A majority of Americans like Pope Leo XIV speaking out on political issues, according to a new poll. [By way of comparison, 58% of Catholics voted for Donald Trump.]

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 53% of American adults view the Pope favorably, including 28% with a very favorable impression. Twenty-two percent (22%) view Leo XIV unfavorably, and 24% are not sure.

Online and phone surveys are notoriously unreliable.

Pope Francis:
  • Pope Francis’ 30% unfavorable rating among Americans.
  • U.S. Catholics’ 17% unfavorable opinion.
  • 42% favorability among conservative adults, 70% liberals, 66% moderates.
Rasmussen Poll
Favorable
  • DEM: 72%
  • IND: 45%
  • GOP: 41%
  • All Adults: 53%

The fact that Democrats raised the numbers might support the view that the Pope is causing division over politics.

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