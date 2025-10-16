Democrats Say It’s Illegal, But Won’t Fight It, Someone Will Sue for Them

Democrats are shocked that Donald Trump is paying the military, law enforcement, and SNAP benefits. They say moving funds around to pay them is illegal and it probably is. However, how do they charge him when he is helping the poor, law enforcement, and the military?

According to Axios: Democrats in Congress say President Trump’s methods for paying military service members and funding food stamps for vulnerable communities are clearly illegal. But they’re not keen to fight him on it.

Why it matters: It’s a rare instance where Trump is going mostly unchallenged as he ignores Congress’ constitutional role in controlling federal spending.

Driving the news: The administration is planning to divert $8 billion in previously appropriated funds for military research and development to pay the troops after Oct. 15, according to Reuters and Politico.

Trump said Saturday in a post on Truth Social: “I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th.”

The White House also plans to use tariff revenue to pay for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Axios reported last week…

They’ll Get an Apparatchik to Sue

Progressive and moderate House Democrats alike also told Axios not to expect much pushback on Trump’s plans. Himes said he expects litigation against Trump’s moves — but that he doesn’t “know who the plaintiffs will be” because “it is politically tricky.”

“This is what we would’ve wanted to do anyway. We would’ve voted for it if it came up [in Congress],” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), a progressive member of the House Appropriations Committee, said of Trump’s plans. Said Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio): “Yes it’s chaotic and yes it’s illegal, but … you don’t want to see anyone get hurt. Speaking personally, yes, they should find a way to pay folks.” (Axios)

Like they care? They shut the government down for no reason except to get another $!.5 for their problems.