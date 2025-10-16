Jamie Dimon Rolls Over for Comrade Zohran Mamdani

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase is selling out America. He plans to work with Zohran Mamdani, the communist Islamists with the worst ideas for New York that I have ever heard.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he would offer his assistance to Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat Socialist [communist] frontrunner in New York City’s mayoral race — despite previously deriding him as a “Marxist.”

Dimon, speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington Tuesday, admitted he may not agree with Mamdani’s platform but said he would still “call him and offer to help.”

He framed the pivot as pragmatism: “Doesn’t mean I agree with him. I have to deal with the world I got, you know, not the world I want.”

Nice rationalization.

“But it is odd to have the bastion of American capitalism, you know, with a socialist getting that job,” Dimon added, concluding:

“So be it.”

No, it’s not “odd,” it’s communism and it’s devastating. Jamie Dimon isn’t willing to fight for his country, only the bottom line.