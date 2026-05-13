Democrats’ Wild, Unhinged Response to Tennessee Redistricting

The Tennessee House voted to redistrict the only Democrat district out of existence. Democrats and their paid protesters then went wild on the House floor and in the gallery.

As a result, House Speaker Cameron Sexton has officially removed Democrat lawmakers from House standing committees and subcommittees following disruptions during the special session on congressional redistricting. This remains in effect as long as the speaker mandates it.

Democrats were jumping on desks, screaming in the faces of state troopers, blocking aisles, instigating hysteria among paid protesters in the gallery while handing out earplugs to Democrats, using props and noisemakers, and showing flagrant disrespect to members and disregard for rules.

Tennessee Democrats mad because they can’t gerrymander their state by race anymore.

Tennessee Democrat State Senator Stands on Desk, Fights with Sergeant at Arms After Republicans Pass New Congressional Map Eliminating Dem District

by Cristina Laila May. 7, 2026 3:20 pm… — Savior Servant (@jojomybearbear) May 8, 2026

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton removed Democratic lawmakers from House standing committees and subcommittees on Tuesday following disruptions during the recent special session on congressional redistricting.

In a letter addressed to House Democratic Leader Karen Camper dated May 12, Sexton accused members of the Democratic caucus of actions aimed at “disrupting the democratic and legislative processes and creating disorder on the House Floor.”

It’s not exactly an accusation. They are on video doing exactly what Sexton said.

Individual letters sent to lawmakers informed them they had been removed from committee assignments. One letter sent to Democratic Leader Karen Camper stated that she would remain only on the Government Operations Committee, as required under House rules.

Another letter addressed to Representative Jason Powell informed him he had been removed from all House standing committees and subcommittees and directed questions to Camper.

BREAKING: Notice has just been given to Democrats in the Tennessee House that all members of the Democrat Caucus are being removed from all standing committees and subcommittees as a result of their behavior in the statehouse during the redistricting debates last week, which… pic.twitter.com/ZhJpMiO7RQ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 12, 2026

Their behavior was outrageous.

Tennessee passes new Congressional map eliminating the state’s only Democrat District Protesters have an ABSOLUTE MELTDOWN 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lzm0hbWis0 — Ultra MagaBA🇺🇸 (@Brookltnwilliw) May 11, 2026

Democrats started the gerrymandering. Republicans get to finish it. These black districts never should have existed. Districting by race is unconstitutional and anti-American. We fought a civil war to stop this travesty.

They replaced an old white guy with a black woman. So much for race.

Democrats have done this for decades, In Tennessee they removed one Democrat seat replacing a white male liberal with a black female conservative pic.twitter.com/ybykB5hcqd — America Underground (@redmonkeybutt49) May 9, 2026

Democrats are screaming Jim Crow because a Tennessee map just removed an old white guy’s safe seat. The replacement is a black woman. Democrats literally invented Jim Crow laws and now weaponize the word every time they lose ground.

This is a spectacular moment for Clown World.

Then, AOC jumps in with an awesome clown diatribe. It doesn’t get better than this for Clown World.

AOC on the new Tennessee Congressional map which would eliminate the last Democrat seat: “States like Tennessee want to wipe out every Black Representative” The current Democrat Rep is a White guy and his Republican opponent is a Black woman. Can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/ZDWojmaHCC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 11, 2026

It was never about black and white for Democrats. It’s about winning power.

Notice the shifting goalposts. In South Carolina, it’s about having a black person in Congress. But in Tennessee, because the Democrat being booted is white and his probable GOP replacement is black, it’s suddenly not. The constant? Democrats in power. That’s all this is. https://t.co/IFIyxgQtK7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 12, 2026

They literally act like it’s 1964. They have to keep the scam going to keep their voters on the plantation.

This Justin Pearson character is trying to be Jesse Jackson. Jesse Jackson was a fighter during the real Jim Crow era and watched as his frined, Martin Luther King murdered. Pearson is just an actor in a fake Jim Crow era.

Clown World never had so much clownishness to admire.