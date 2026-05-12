NYC’s Disgrace: Hezbollah Flags, Violent Riots at a Synagogue

A violent anti-Israel mob hurled antisemitic slurs and waved Palestinian flags outside a Brooklyn synagogue last night. Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with the NYPD, and an Israeli flag was burned during the demonstration. Only four people were arrested. Why was the mob allowed to block a synagogue, threatening people?

The radicals hurled antisemitic slurs and clashed with police outside a synagogue on Monday. Videos show an anti-Israel rioter shoving a Jewish girl and an Israeli flag being burned. The incident highlights concerns about growing antisemitism in New York City, as only one example of what went on.

Measures to establish buffer zones around synagogues have been repeatedly vetoed by Zohran. He said it “unreasonably curbs speech and protest rights.” No one believes that excuse.

“Hate crimes in New York City increased by 152% this January from last January,” he said. “We cannot ignore what is happening at the very doors of the places that should feel safest. No one should have to walk through a crowd of harassment just to be able to practice their faith.”

New York City allowed Muslim radicals to march for Hezbollah while calling for the murder of Jews.

How on earth is it allowed for Muslim radicals to wave the Hezbollah flag, a terrorist organization, in New York City, while calling for the murder of Jews? I am sickened. pic.twitter.com/FkLtINH7nN — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 12, 2026

Mamdani allows “Globalize the Intifada” riots outside synagogues. Masked Islamists attacked Jewish children last night. One lunatic in the march works security at LaGuardia Airport. Watch him on this link.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW IN BROOKLYN: Insane footage of pro-Hamas rioters marching through an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood toward a synagogue while assaulting Jewish kids. This is what Mamdani wants to see. He could stop this at any time. https://t.co/RcrTPeA8h6 pic.twitter.com/0wCXoKfsGA — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

These aren’t protests. These are riots by very dangerous people, and Mamdani supports them.

A pro-Hamas Muslim wears a fake suicide vest in New York City. How is this acceptable? pic.twitter.com/cLX2wZq2bT — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 12, 2026

🇺🇸 Brooklyn, May 11, 2026: An anti-Israel mob surrounded a Flatbush synagogue, waved Hezbollah flags and Hamas-linked symbols, chanted “Intifada revolution,” clashed with NYPD, screamed “baby killers” at Jews, & harassed children.https://t.co/mdx0ZZdblu pic.twitter.com/4PyLfE7Rqf — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) May 12, 2026

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani is a liar. For example, he is bragging about closing the budget gap. However, he didn’t do it. Gov. Hochul gave him an $8 bailout.

When we came into office, we uncovered a $12 billion budget deficit. Today, I’m proud to say we brought it down to zero. We didn’t close the gap on the backs of working people. We closed it while funding parks, libraries, safer streets and making historic investments in public… pic.twitter.com/TbNu6fhvjs — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 12, 2026

These same people hate the West. They will march against ICE or whatever the crisis of the day is. If you’ve watched Dearborn, you know we are headed for war. The enemy is inbside the gates.