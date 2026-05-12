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Home Home NYC’s Disgrace: Hezbollah Flags, Violent Riots at a Synagogue

NYC’s Disgrace: Hezbollah Flags, Violent Riots at a Synagogue

By
M Dowling
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0
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A violent anti-Israel mob hurled antisemitic slurs and waved Palestinian flags outside a Brooklyn synagogue last night. Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with the NYPD, and an Israeli flag was burned during the demonstration. Only four people were arrested. Why was the mob allowed to block a synagogue, threatening people?

The radicals hurled antisemitic slurs and clashed with police outside a synagogue on Monday. Videos show an anti-Israel rioter shoving a Jewish girl and an Israeli flag being burned. The incident highlights concerns about growing antisemitism in New York City, as only one example of what went on.

Measures to establish buffer zones around synagogues have been repeatedly vetoed by Zohran. He said it “unreasonably curbs speech and protest rights.” No one believes that excuse.

“Hate crimes in New York City increased by 152% this January from last January,” he said. “We cannot ignore what is happening at the very doors of the places that should feel safest. No one should have to walk through a crowd of harassment just to be able to practice their faith.”

New York City allowed Muslim radicals to march for Hezbollah while calling for the murder of Jews.

Mamdani allows “Globalize the Intifada” riots outside synagogues. Masked Islamists attacked Jewish children last night. One lunatic in the march works security at LaGuardia Airport. Watch him on this link.

These aren’t protests. These are riots by very dangerous people, and Mamdani supports them.

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani is a liar. For example, he is bragging about closing the budget gap. However, he didn’t do it. Gov. Hochul gave him an $8 bailout.

These same people hate the West. They will march against ICE or whatever the crisis of the day is. If you’ve watched Dearborn, you know we are headed for war. The enemy is inbside the gates.

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