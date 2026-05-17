Democrats Will “Break the Glass” to “Shape the Future”

Earlier today, the media reported that a Democrat strategist has launched an effort to overhaul California’s primary system in 2028. He said he fears it could lead to two Republicans advancing from the June 2 primary, locking Democrats out of the November general election for governor.

California law allows the top two vote-getters to proceed to the general election. Democrats did it to lock Republicans out of political office. However, it now looks like two Republicans could win, locking out Democrat candidates.

Democrats Are a Threat to Democracy

California attorney Laura Powell wrote on X that when asked about the possibility of ending up with two Republican candidates for governor and no Democrats, Gavin Newsom had a deeply concerning answer.

“We all have agencies. We can shape the future,” Newsom said.

“I don’t anticipate this need to be the case, but there is a ‘break the glass’ scenario’.

“There’s many people that have a deep understanding of what it would look like if Democrats were locked out. And we’re going to do everything to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“I’ll leave it there.”

Democrats have spied on Republicans for years. The vote is credibly corrupt without voter ID, as Democrats demand. Their chief election fraudster, Marc Elias, and several other Democrats try to invalidate districting and elections that don’t go their way. They have impeached opponents, trumped-up criminal charges, and arrested political opponents. Now, they plan to “shape the future” and have a “break the glass scenario” to do it.

Some Democrats have tried to kill the president.

Many don’t care about the rule of law and want to tear down anything that doesn’t go their way, whether it’s the Electoral College, the Supreme Court, the border, the electoral process, or statehood for the D.C. district or Puerto Rico, in violation of the Constitution. What could be next?

They are a dangerous threat to our Republic.