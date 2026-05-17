Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Spencer Pratt’s New Five-Star Video Hit

Spencer Pratt’s New Five-Star Video Hit

By
M Dowling
-
0
516

A great Spencer Pratt video just hit. This is good, very good, because it is accurate.

Come on, LA, save yourselves! Karen Bass is a revolutionary communist. Please don’t vote for her again.

 

Previous articleDemocrats Will Do Whatever They Have to to “Shape the Future”
Next articleYale Medical School Admits Minorities Over White & Asian, Irrespective of Scores
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.