Spencer Pratt’s New Five-Star Video Hit

A great Spencer Pratt video just hit. This is good, very good, because it is accurate.
This may be the song of the summer. pic.twitter.com/bxdB1eVCsy
— Adam Scheidler (@Scheidsa) May 14, 2026
Come on, LA, save yourselves! Karen Bass is a revolutionary communist. Please don’t vote for her again.
The fundamentals of well being, what the Founding Fathers referred to as “life, liberty and the PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS,” are essential. Any political candidate who understands that will win.
Vote for Spencer Pratt. He gets it. The Democrats are clueless. pic.twitter.com/liEyQHchVv
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2026
Pretty simple choice… https://t.co/4KqTe7pjdI
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 16, 2026