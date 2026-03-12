Democrats Win a NH State House Seat in a Trump District

Democrats pulled off a massive upset in a special election Tuesday for a New Hampshire state House seat, with Bobbi Boudman defeating Republican Dale Fincher 51 percent to 47 percent in Carroll County District 7, which Donald Trump won by nine points in 2024.

This is Boudman’s third attempt. He lost by more than 13 points last time he tried.

“Tuesdays are becoming a headache for state Republicans across the country as they suffer one stunning defeat after another,” Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee president Heather Williams said after the victory.

Boudman is a socialist, big-government, anti-Second Amendment politician. She is everything New Hampshire doesn’t stand for.