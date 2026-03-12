Brits Will Replace Heroes on Their Money With Animals

Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
M Dowling
The Bank of England has announced plans to remove Winston Churchill and other historical figures from banknotes, replacing them with images of native UK wildlife.

No more Jane Austen. Just otters and badgers on their money.

A public consultation, which received 44,000 responses, found that ‘nature’ was the top choice ahead of ‘architecture and landmarks’ and ‘notable historical figures’.

The Bank has now appointed a panel of wildlife experts to draw up a shortlist of animals for the public to choose from in a consultation to be launched this summer.

Ditching the use of historical figures has previously been described as ‘wrongheaded wokery’.

It seems calculated to help avoid the controversy whipped up by campaigners about all manner of aspects of Britain’s past.

Martha
Martha
10 minutes ago

Are the people making these decisions into that woke animal craze stuff? Or to quote another, “if you sleep with dogs you’ll get fleas.”

stalking horse
stalking horse
52 minutes ago

To paraphrase that great man: “This is something up with which I will not put”.

