Dems Dehumanize MAGA Over “Respect for Marriage Act”

Senate Democrats will soon bring up a bill to legalize gay marriage, the Orwellian-branded Respect for Marriage Act. The language of the bill is problematic. For example, it references “all marriages.” That can mean anything – incestuous, open polygamy, time-limited marriages, child marriages, polyamory, polygamy. The bill is silent on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which means anything goes.

According to many Republicans, the bill is a Progressive, radical policy.

Jared Eckert at The Heritage Foundation says the act is not about gay marriage. It’s about WOKE ideology.

Eckert writes:

“Final passage would mean states no longer are allowed to define and recognize marriage as a legal union between a man and a woman. Instead, they would be forced to recognize any union between two individuals, regardless of sex, as marriage.

“Even more radical, the bill would require federal recognition of polygamy if just one state requires it.”

He adds that it radically redefines marriage and eviscerates states’ rights.

“Those who refuse to submit—whether states, government officials, or any the U.S. attorney general deems to be “acting under the color of State law”—would be punished for their beliefs.”

DEHUMANIZING MAGA

Far-left Democrats have begun to dehumanize Republicans as Trump-supporting MAGA extremists for opposition to their extremist bill. They want to associate MAGA with intolerance of gay marriage.

They are taking off from Joe Biden’s vicious attack on the Make America Great, America First Agenda, as “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, now a far-left New York Democrat, used the MAGA label before and is again using it to malign Republicans who oppose the gay-marriage bill that the GOP is poised to block in the Senate.

ALL 50 STATES WOULD HAVE TO OBEY

The Democrat bill would require all 50 states to recognize same-sex unions after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health in June overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

It’s so much more than what they are telling you.

SCHUMER’S MAGA, MAGA, MAGA CLARION CALL

“The MAGA Republicans are taking over the Republican Party, and they’ve made it abundantly clear they’re not satisfied with repealing Roe,” Chuck Schumer said. “So when some Republicans say the [gay marriage] vote is unnecessary, it won’t happen, they said the same thing about Roe, and here’s where we are.”

What he is saying is not exactly correct. Roe merely returned the decisions about abortion back to the states where it constitutionally belongs.

For far-left Democrats, this is a get-out-the-vote ploy and an opportunity to paint Republicans as bigots.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Rob Portman of Ohio plan to vote for the bill. Several other GOP lawmakers said they have not decided.

Most Republican lawmakers in the Senate said the gay marriage legislation is merely a messaging bill that Democrats hope will revive their unenthusiastic voters ahead of the midterm election.

While some Republicans said the 2015 high court decision makes a federal law unnecessary, others said the bill leaves out adequate religious freedom protections and could force churches to conduct gay marriage ceremonies, for example.

There are NO RELIGIOUS PROTECTIONS.

“That’s a huge ‘no’ in the state of Alabama,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, said. “I was going around this weekend in the state, and this was one of my big questions. And it didn’t get any support whatsoever.”

Schumer is forcing Republicans to go on the record as he lies about the bill’s ramifications.

Schumer has become very extreme.

Sen. Roger Marshall, Kansas Republican, said, “I respect gay marriage. It’s on the same footing as marriage between a man and a woman. What they’re describing as religious protection is nowhere close to where I would be comfortable supporting. But it’s already the law of the land.”

The Gay Marriage bill isn’t about targeting homophobia or tolerance. It’s aimed at churches that hold a biblical worldview. It doesn’t limit itself to equal rights but demands everyone celebrate the lifestyle.

ADD RELIGIOUS PROTECTIONS

“This bill without a religious liberty protection would have massive consequences across our country, weaponizing the Biden administration to go and target universities, K–12 schools, social service organizations, churches, and strip them all of their tax-exempt status,” he said.

According to The Epoch Times, Cruz suggested that his opposition may not be final if Democrats agree to include provisions protecting religious liberty.

“We are having vigorous arguments in the conference about it. I and several others are pushing for an amendment to the bill that would be a strong protection of religious liberty.”

Cruz suggested that even without such an alteration, the bill could still win adequate GOP support to overcome the filibuster threshold.

WOKE ideology now says that men can be women, women can be men even without surgery, boys and men can go into girls’ and women’s bathrooms, men can play in women’s sports, children can take puberty blockers and have mutilation surgeries, and churches cannot teach otherwise.

Susan Collins and other Republicans will attempt to put religious protections in the bill. We will have to see how that turns out.

David Closson, the director of the Center for Biblical Worldview at the Family Research Council, named three warning signs.

Legal Risk

First, the Respect for Marriage Act would increase the threat of legal risk for those who decline to affirm same-sex marriage. … The stories of Barronelle Stutzman (a florist in Washington), Kelvin Cochran (a fire chief in Georgia), Jack Phillips (a baker in Colorado), and others were likely on Justice Samuel Alito’s mind when he noted in his Obergefell dissent that the Court’s decision would be used “to vilify Americans who are unwilling to assent to the new orthodoxy” and that those who disagree “will risk being labeled bigots and treated as such by governments, employers, and schools.”

Tax-Exempt Status

Second, the Respect for Marriage Act would threaten the tax-exempt status of religious organizations. If the bill becomes law, the executive branch could argue that same-sex marriage is a “fundamental national public policy” and use that reasoning to justify denying tax-exempt status to ministries whose views on marriage and sexuality are based on biblical teaching.

Roughshod Over Federalism

Third, the Respect for Marriage Act would run roughshod over the basic principles of federalism by forcing definitions of marriage upon the American people that they did not choose for themselves. Every state would have to recognize every other state’s definition of marriage, and the federal government would have to recognize whatever definition of marriage any state adopts, even polyamory or polygamy.

The gay marriage bill is a threat to religious liberty. Their version of tolerance isn’t really equal rights, it’s forcing you to accept and celebrate their ideologies or be canceled. Full episode: https://t.co/9OXH33IWcz pic.twitter.com/zpiCAcoa0B — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 11, 2022

Related