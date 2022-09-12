Powerful New Monoclonals May Eliminate the Need for Vaccines

A powerful new antibody neutralized all known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, Dr. Panda wrote on his substack.

One of the best tools we have to fight COVID-19 is Monoclonal Antibodies or mAbs. mAbs are laboratory-produced proteins that act as human antibodies in the immune system.

Monoclonals have been used since 1986 for all types of conditions and diseases. Unfortunately, as the COVID-19 virus mutates, the new variants are better at dodging the monoclonal treatments.

BUT THERE IS A BREAKTHROUGH

“Scientists at Tel Aviv University have a potential scientific breakthrough. A team of scientists have isolated antibodies from the immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients and have demonstrated these antibodies are effective in neutralizing all known strains of the virus,” says Dr. Panda.

“The antibodies they identified are so powerful in neutralizing the coronavirus that they could eliminate the need for more vaccine boosters, Powerful New Antibody Treatment Maybe A Substitute for Vaccines,” he wrote on his substack.

A Boston Children’s Hospital team has also developed an antibody that neutralized all known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all Omicron variants.

The treatments are expensive, but the bigger problem is Pfizer, Moderna, Dr. Fauci, Joe Biden, and other globalists will fight it aggressively.

BOOSTERS EVERY TWO MONTHS!

The globalists plan to dose us every two months.

Dr. Malone wrote that Rep. James E. Clyburn, Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis issued a statement after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech single-dose bivalent coronavirus vaccines for use as a booster at least two months following primary or booster vaccination for virtually all Americans 12 and older by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Left is still pushing the narrative and praising vaccines.

According to Dr. Malone, “Despite the narrative surrounding Rep Clyburn’s statement which continues to brainwash blue-pilled America, I had to a double-take and read again the part where the FDA is authorizing this new single dose bivalent coronavirus vaccines for use as a booster at least two months following primary or booster vaccination. Are you kidding me? The booster I had two months ago is no good, and now they are telling me I need another one? What the heck is going on here?

Based on that, we believe the Left will do everything in their power to stop the use of monoclonal antibodies or any treatment.

