“A Handful of Vicious Freaks” Dems Replace a Jewish Incumbent with a Radical Islamist for a Key University Seat

Jesse Arne of The Manhattan Institute wrote on X that Democrats replaced a Jewish incumbent candidate in Michigan and replaced him with a pro-Hezbollah and pro-Iran Islamist, Amir Makled. Makled is an attorney from Dearborn, Michigan. He’s running for a seat on the university’s Board of Regents. Journalist Miranda Devine calls them a “handful of vicious freaks.”

Arne writes:

“Let this be a wake-up call for self-respecting Jewish Democrats, especially those from my home state of Michigan, and any other Democrats who would prefer their party not descend into the depths of full-blown Islamoleftism: you are losing your fight.

“Tonight at the Michigan Democratic Party convention, Jordan Acker—the incumbent Jewish University of Michigan Democratic Regent whose house and car were repeatedly vandalized with antisemitic graffiti by fanatical-left Palestine obsessives—was denied the party’s re-endorsement and lost his seat.

“Instead, they chose Dearborn attorney Amir Makled, who recently praised Hezbollah and the Iranian terror regime.

“The Corbynization of America’s Democratic Party is near complete.”

He Calls Jews Demons, Praises Hezbollah

Amir Makled has called Jews “demons” and openly supports terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and he is pro-Iran. He represented the pro-Hamas students on campus who were arrested for vandalizing the university’s board members’ homes because they refused to vote for divestment from Israel. Makled has multiple tweets praising Hezbollah terrorists, as well as praise for Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, which he has now deleted after being exposed.

He appeared on campus last week with Hasan Piker, who publicly stated, “it doesn’t matter if f*cking rapes happened on October 7th.”

A Board Regent at the University of Michigan has an 8-year term. It would give this terror supporter significant political influence over the university, as well as oversight of $1.3 billion in federal funds to be distributed to professors, research, and departments.

I don’t have to explain how dangerous this is. Academia is in enough trouble. Our Secretary of Education must intervene.

I doubt Mr. Arne’s message will get through. They heavily supported Zohran Mamdani in New York City. However, there are so many groups, not only Jewish people, who have been absorbed by the radical left Democrats. They have taken everyone under their wing with Alinsky tactics, even the most disturbed among us.

Let this be a wake-up call for self-respecting Jewish Democrats, especially those from my home state of Michigan, and any other Democrats who would prefer their party not descend into the depths of full-blown Islamoleftism: you are losing your fight. Tonight at the Michigan… https://t.co/DkGJMuGnEL pic.twitter.com/j80grFDszY — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) April 20, 2026

Democrats Giving Power

Democrats noticed that of the allegedly six million transgender individuals in the United States, four million are Democrats. So now they are running them for office. In Pennsylvania alone, six transgender people are running for office, in mostly Trump districts.

The minority inspector in Wisconsin township:

What could possibly go wrong. https://t.co/f0Poecs1Rw — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 19, 2026

Stephanie Fritsche in Pennsylvania.

Here are others via Uncloseted Media, Substack:

Neil Searle (he/him), Sharpsville, Mercer County.

In 2020, 36.5 percent of residents voted for Biden, and 62.4 percent voted for Trump. Ciora Thomas (she/her), Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

In 2020, 59.6 percent of residents voted for Biden, and 39.2 percent voted for Trump. Scarlett Davis (she/her), Wellsboro, Tioga County.

In 2020, 23.5 percent of residents voted for Biden, and 74.7 percent voted for Trump. Rayden Sorock (he/him), Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

In 2020, 59.6 percent of residents voted for Biden, and 39.2 percent voted for Trump. Deja Lynn Alvarez (she/her), Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

In 2020, 81.2 percent of residents voted for Biden, and 17.9 percent voted for Trump.

Stephanie makes six, but he is in a Biden district.