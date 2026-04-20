A Sitting US Senator Spoke at a Soros-Backed Summit in Spain to Betray the President

As we reported on April 18th, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy traveled to Barcelona, Spain, to slander the president. What we didn’t know is that he went to a Soros-backed summit. The senator used the platform to call the sitting president a fascist.

The Speech

The radical senator claimed President Trump’s “goal is oligarchic capture.” Murphy pointed to Trump allies Viktor Orban, Jair Bolsonaro, and a non-ally, Marine Le Pen, as supposed examples of oligarchs trying to capture. Meanwhile, the EU Commission and other globalist organizations do everything in their power to solidify unquestioned control over their people.

As fake judges in district courts seize control of the federal government agenda, Murphy claimed President Trump is trying to end our democracy,” and “trying to seize control of our courts, of our law enforcement, of our media, of our elections.” Those are the entities that progressives control.

Murphy called the current White House “the most corrupt” in U.S. history while standing in Communist-led Spain, as Trump seeks NATO allies to act like allies. Traveling abroad to bash political opponents was made popular by then-president Barack Obama.

Breitbart first reported this treachery.

Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros and current chairman of the Open Society Foundations helped organize the Barcelona summit. The elder Soros has spent billions funding progressive causes and political campaigns around the world, and his son has taken an increasingly active role in those efforts. Alex has proudly stated that he is far more aggressive politically than his father.

Some see this as adding to the destruction of Spain. Others see this as an effort towards global domination. Something I also see is a setup to send President Trump to The Hague after he leaves office, with the intention of securing a conviction. Jack Smith would be pleased to go back to The Hague to handle it.

President Trump is sacrificing a great deal for us, which is why Sentinel won’t abandon him now, despite disagreements over some issues and some of his comments.

Total disgrace. Democrat Chris Murphy slanders President Trump and America overseas: “Want to bring you greetings as well from a nation that is in crisis…this is the most significant threat to American democracy since the Civil War.” pic.twitter.com/qTfZl2YXaW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2026

There is a footnote. The shadowy senator from Connecticut has been caught cuddling with the founder of a Soros propaganda network. This was after he left his wife. Some commenters wondered if she is a honeypot.

Fox News noted last month:

Murphy, who recently announced his separation from his wife after nearly two decades together, was recently photographed having a cozy dinner with Tara McGowan, the founder and publisher of Courier Newsroom, a progressive media group that has received millions of dollars in funding from liberal mega-donors such as George Soros.

His wife and children probably can’t compete with the young Soros operative. Having a senator in one’s pocket is quite a coup.