Dems spent $315 million to buy Senate seats, lost them all

Democrats spent $315 million trying to buy Senate seats for power, all the power. Miraculously, even though they didn’t win these down-ballot seats in Congress, they are in place to win the presidency. That’s odd.

The Democrats broke fundraising records by hauling in $315 million to flip six Senate seats — in Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas. They lost all six of them, The Week reported on Wednesday.

Jamie Harrison raised a whopping $107.5 million in his race against GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. He lost by more than 10 percentage points.

Far-left Progressive Amy McGrath had $88 million and lost by 21 points.

Theresa Greenfield failed in her bid to defeat Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa, Steve Bullock fell short in Montana against Steve Daines, and MJ Hegar lost to Sen. John Cornyn in Texas.

One of the most vulnerable GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine, beat challenger Sara Gideon by 9 percentage points, even though Gideon raised $39.4 million in the third quarter.

The Cunningham-Tillis race in North Carolina is too close to call. GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock are heading for a runoff.

Another Georgia race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and John Ossoff is still razor-thin.

They lost the seat in Alabama, Doug Jones, but did win a senate seat with Mark Kelly, and they secured Cory Gardner’s seat. That was it.

Democrats are retaining the House, but 2022 might be tough for them.