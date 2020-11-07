NYPD reports man tried to strangle an officer with a chain

According to police, a man shoved an NYPD cop to the ground and tried to strangle the officer with a chain during Lower Manhattan protests on Thursday night.

The NYPD tweeted out a photo of the chain with the message: “Violence – in any form – is unacceptable. We will be reviewing this incident and bring any additional perpetrators to justice.”

rioter tried to strangle a New York police officer with a heavy metal chain during a clash between police and trans rights marchers on Thursday night.

The attack occurred after hundreds of trans rights activists began marching from the Stonewall Inn in the West Village towards Union Square, the West Village Patch reported.

During the march, a rioter pushed the officer to the ground and started choking him with the large metal chain seen in the photo above.

The suspect, 30-year-old Levon Wheeler, was arrested on charges of attempted strangulation, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault

Photo op by the public advocate?

The WSJ reporter in the clip below claims police shoved public advocate Jumaane Williams and friends, but it looks more like they were mobbing police while police were trying to hold the line and keep the mob in control.

Jumaane Williams was obviously aggressive here. Police have no idea who is armed and where the next attack is coming from. This was simply mob control.

You decide.

Watch:

NYPD officers on bikes continue pushing people here including (credentialed) members of the press and @JumaaneWilliams @nycpa pic.twitter.com/eey36K66qr — katie honan (@katie_honan) November 6, 2020

This is only the beginning of the propaganda. Hatred towards the police and attacks on them are back with the potential of a Biden administration.

COVID’S OVER

There was more propaganda as the left called out their army to celebrate in advance of Joe Biden winning election. There are no attacks on the people who are obviously not social distancing.

Thank God COVID is over https://t.co/u1eAMDRd5D — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 7, 2020

The city was locked down because of the possibility of Biden supporters rioting:

The Purge comes to NYC. Thanks to Mayor DeBlasio & an incompetent City Council that refuses to allow the NYPD to do their job. Do you think New Yorkers live in fear? This is the result of those peaceful protest we heard about. @NYCMayor @realDonaldTrump @NYCCouncil @CoreyinNYC pic.twitter.com/aPQlqgejBF — SBA (@SBANYPD) November 3, 2020