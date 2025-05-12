Denmark & Italy seek support to rein in European Human Rights Court

The EU countries have allowed themselves to be taken over by activist judges in Orwellian courts. Now, they can’t even make political decisions for their own countries, especially about migration. Their countries are becoming something that doesn’t look like them. It is rooted in World War II, but times have changed.

The Story

Denmark and Italy are asking other countries to back a letter criticizing the European Court of Human Rights for going “too far” in interpreting the law. They are particularly concerned about migration issues.

The Court’s interpretations of the European Convention on Human Rights shape the legal landscape of Europe and EU countries on issues ranging from asylum to privacy.

In a draft letter seen by Euractiv, Copenhagen and Rome warn that some recent decisions have stretched the Convention’s meaning beyond its original intent and have limited their ability to “make political decisions in our own democracies.”

A court in Strasbourg is the ruler of 46 European countries.

The move follows months of growing calls to revisit or reinterpret long-standing international legal frameworks, particularly around migration.

They can’t even remove anyone without meeting an absurd list of requirements, and then a court decides.

All 27 EU member states belong to the Council of Europe. They are all signed on to the European Convention on Human Rights. They are not yet a party to the Convention.

Accession would mean that EU institutions could be held accountable before the European Court of Human Rights. That is still under negotiation.

It’s followed the predictable path of authoritarianism, with too few people in charge.

Background

The agreements signed and institutions created after WWII are now an obstacle to, rather than a guarantee of, the freedoms so many fought and died for.

The goal that began as economic cooperation evolved into political integration, challenging national sovereignty and stretching public consent for open borders to its limits. And it wasn’t only legal immigration that surged. Post-war institutions designed to protect human rights have also made it impossible to tackle illegal immigration.

The European Convention on Human Rights, signed in 1950 in response to Nazi abuses, was a well-intentioned effort to curb power of authoritarian regimes.

Activist judges have expanded the provisions of the ECHR to bestow an absurdly expansive definition of ‘human rights.’ It’s even stretched to the most frivolous requests of hardened foreign criminals.

The 1951 Refugee Convention, intended to manage post-war displaced persons, has also added to EU countries’ inability to deport. The UK’s Rwanda plan was struck down because, under the Convention, which forbids the return of asylum seekers to their home country, Rwanda was not deemed ‘safe’.

The foundations of Europe’s 21st-century mass migration crisis and the roots of the economic system were laid in the 1940s. In 1944, as the war neared its close, Allied economists gathered at Bretton Woods to design a post-war financial order.

The Bretton Woods crowd still exists and still tries to control the global order.

It no longer works.

