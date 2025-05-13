Racist Bishop & Media Found 49 Immigrants They Don’t Want

Due to persecution, 49 white South African farmers immigrated to the United States. The anti-white racists are opposed. They want to keep non-white criminals, but not white farmers.

Claiming that you can’t condone resettling less than 100 white South African farmers is rather hollow when you post your massive resettlement numbers online like you’re an NFL running back bragging about his season rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/s2WfuqcyOx — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) May 12, 2025

According to the Reverend Rowe, the head of the Episcopalian church, helping white South Africans escaping persecution doesn’t align with anything they are about. The Reverend says they are about social justice for black people and reconciliation.

Rather than help 49 white South Africans, they closed their 40-year-long Episcopal Migration Ministries (EMM).

Yet, they claim they help those fleeing “persecution in their own lands, to find compassion and welcome here.” But, obviously, South Africans escaping threats of torture and death don’t fit that somehow if they are white.

The Episcopalians closed up their program of 40 years so they wouldn’t have to help the white people:

In a striking move that ends a nearly four-decades-old relationship between the federal government and the Episcopal Church, the denomination announced on Monday (May 12) that it is terminating its partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a letter sent to members of the church, the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe — the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church — said that two weeks ago the government “informed Episcopal Migration Ministries that under the terms of our federal grant, we are expected to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the U.S. government has classified as refugees.”

The request, Rowe said, crossed a moral line for the Episcopal Church, which is part of the global Anglican Communion that boasts among its leaders the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a celebrated and vocal opponent of apartheid in South Africa.

“In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” Rowe wrote. “Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government.”

Bishop Sean Rowe has said immigrants and transsexuals are at “the center of the Gospel story.” He made that up.

This is a poor excuse for a reverend. Reportedly, before he became woke, he was kind and holy.

Rev. Sean W. Rowe, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, speaks on why the church halted its refugee partnership with the federal government over white South Africans granted refugee status. pic.twitter.com/vNFEWKEp1l — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 12, 2025

MSNBC Nonsense

Yamiche is appalled that the administration said white South Africans assimilate better and aren’t as much of a security risk. She then claimed the violence in South Africa is affecting everybody of every single race.

That is not true. The movement against the South African people is specifically aimed at white people.

The media is fueling this, and, indeed, you can’t hate them enough:

Legacy media has identified a group of people being allowed into the country that truly outrages them. Not millions of unvetted illegals from around the globe.

Not thousands of violent MS-13 gang members. It’s a handful of vetted, legal, white South Africans. pic.twitter.com/qM65ypLalK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 12, 2025

NBC News: “These are the only White descendants of apartheid. South Africa says that the allegations about persecution of these people. The allegations are false, according to the South Africans.” You don’t hate the media enough! pic.twitter.com/L3IDlrhLON — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 12, 2025

The anti-White campaign is ramping up in the media over just 49 South African people being granted amnesty. Why does CNN sugarcoat the real situation in South Africa? They act like it’s not on camera. The media is truly disgusting for how they’re portraying this. pic.twitter.com/DVcKBJ8ylh — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 12, 2025

After running cover for millions of people with conflicting cultures fraudulently abusing our asylum system, the mainstream media has finally found ~50 refugees they are critical of… A group of White South Africans. https://t.co/9J1MH8fdBN — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 10, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email