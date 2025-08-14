Deportation Depot Coming Soon to Sanderson, Florida

I can sense another far-left judge getting ready to hear a case against Governor DeSantis.

The Florida Republican is preparing another detention facility dubbed Deportation Depot at a state prison in North Florida. Deportation Depot will be housed in a wing of the Baker Correctional Institution.

This is as a far-left judge is trying to shut down Alligator Alcatraz.

The new facility will be housed at the Baker correctional institution 43 miles West of downtown Jacksonville.

It will hold 1300 immigration detention beds and can be expanded to 2000.

Department of Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem has praised the Republican Governor’s efforts.

DeSantis touted the relative ease and economy of setting up the north facility at a preexisting prison, estimating the build out cost could be $6 million. This is a lot more economical then Alligator Alcatraz.

The state was going to temporarily close the prison in 2021 due to staffing shortages. Staffing at Deportation Depot will be handled by Florida National Guard and state contractors as needed.

The part of the facility they won’t use will be ready made for the illegal aliens. The state ill put in air conditioning and a few more upgrades.

DeSantis has also considered opening a detention facility at a nearby Florida National Guard training facility known as Camp Blanding. However, Blanding probably can’t handle the bigger planes.

Why isn’t every Republican governor doing this?