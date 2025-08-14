Tech Execs Are Paying Thousands for Smart Babies

According to the Wall Street Journal, Silicon Valley tech executives are paying thousands of dollars in a quest to breed America’s smartest babies, according to a new report. Can we expect Hitlerian social engineering in the future? What could possibly go wrong?

Silicon Valley parents are shelling out as much as $50,000 to screen their embryos — to figure out which is most likely to grow into a “baby genius,” according to a report.

Some are even pushing a eugenics program to birth an entire generation of hand-picked brilliant babies in hopes they’ll turn out clever enough to save humanity from the threat of artificial intelligence.

I guess if you don’t believe in God, it’s not a problem. Except for all the mistake children, and there will be mistake children, but then again, Democrats believe in killing babies after birth, so, now there is no problem for some of the country.

The rest of us have to fight this somehow. Do we have ethicists anymore?

Startups Nucleus Genomics and Herasight charge $6,000 and up to $50,000, respectively, for their genetic testing of embryos – including IQ predictions – for couples using in vitro fertilization.

Some people want babies with a low rate of cancer and Alzheimer’s because it runs in their families. That sounds reasonable.

Everyone will do it eventually. What does that do to the value of life? Some of the nicest people I met were my handicapped students, and I have met some arrogant, nasty smart people.

Some things might be better left to God. I remember an angel student I had who died at 16. We were all graced with her beautiful life.