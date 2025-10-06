Deranged Jack Smith Spied on 9 GOP Senators During J6 Witch Hunt

Fox News digital revealed that Jack Smith and his Arctic Frost team investigating January 6 were tracking phone calls of GOP senators Lindsey Graham, Marsha Blackburn, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Cynthia Loomis, Bill Haggerty, Dan Sullivan, Tommy Tuberville, and Mike Kelly.

The Smith team members were tracking the private communications and phone calls of at least nine Republican senators. This was discovered by FBI director Kash Patel and given to Fox News digital.

The document is titled Cast Assistance and dated September 27 2023. Cast refers to the FBI’s cellular analysis survey team. The names of FBI agents involved were redacted.

Smith and his team received the phone records by subpoenaing major telephone providers. Smith and the team were able to see which phone numbers they called, the location the phone call originated, and the location where it was received.

It sounds illegal. Maybe someone will finally get arrested.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino is infuriated.

Bongino told Fox News, “It is a disgrace that I have to stand on Capitol Hill and reveal this — that the FBI was once weaponized to track the private communications of U.S. lawmakers for political purposes. That era is over.”

“Under our leadership, the FBI will never again be used as a political weapon against the American people,” Bongino vowed.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) posted a copy of a document and wrote, “This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into “election conspiracy” Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith’s elector case against Trump BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE.”

