Journalist in Chi Town: Multiple Assaults, Slashed Tires, Rocks Thrown

US District judges, mayors, governors don’t see any need for federal intervention in their crime-infested states with millions of unvetted illegal migrants and gangsters running loose.

All’s well. Good to know.

Independent journalist Benny Johnson rode along with Secretary Noem and ICE agents in Chicago. What he saw tells a different story.

“Chicago is a city that deserves to be saved,” Johnson said. “It’s a great American city, but they’ve had horrible leadership. And so when our ride along earlier this week with Secretary Christine Noem, what we saw was ICE enforcement.

“The Secretary actually went out and arrested criminal aliens herself. We saw it in a Walmart parking lot and also on the street.

“They have a huge problem here, and their facilities are constantly under attack. I witnessed in their Broadview ICE facility, multiple physical assaults of border patrol agents. There were a dozen arrests that happened right in front of me with violent left wing protesters assaulting ice, slashing their tires, throwing rocks, bricks, throwing fireworks, some of them popped right around me, and it could have been far worse.

“And so yes, it is an all out assault on ICE agents.

“I would ask your audience to please pray for federal law enforcement because of this reason alone, they’re simply trying to enforce the laws on this country. It is the Biden administration, Brandon Johnson and the governor of Illinois, who are breaking the law. It is the Trump administration that is keeping America safe.”

It is ironic that Democrats have turned the illegal migrants into their violent army of entitled invaders.