A devastating survey, conducted by J.L. Partners for the Daily Mail, found that nearly nine percent of New Yorkers would “definitely” leave the city if Mamdani is elected. The city currently has a population of 8.5 million.

If those residents were to leave, it would be equal to the population of Washington, DC, Las Vegas, or Seattle fleeing the city.

Polling also found a further 25 percent of New Yorkers, or 2.12 million, would ‘consider’ going.

This would be devastating to the city’s economy and future.

The majority polled voted for Sliwa so it looks like Democrats will get their wish without redistricting. They don’t want Republicans in the state.

Older New Yorkers, Staten Islanders, and white voters are most likely to leave.

People not voting for Mamdani said if he is elected, the city will become a “disaster,” “hell,” “chaos,” “destroyed” and “s***hole.”

Crucially, the poll found seven percent of those earning over $250,000 would definitely leave New York City under a “Mayor Mamdani.”

The top one percent of earners in New York pay around half the city’s income taxes.