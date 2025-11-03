Judge Again Rules the Guard Cannot Go Into Portland to Protect ICE

As ICE and CBP try to do their jobs under threat of death, US District Court judge Karen Immergut again temporarily extended an order blocking the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to Portland Oregon. She said the government failed to justify the move. The order preliminarily enjoins Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from authorizing the federalization and deployment of National Guard. Members from Oregon, Texas and California are banned from going into Portland. Antifa is still abusing ICE and not getting arrested.

She claims the administration’s actions are probably unlawful. The Supreme Court will have to decide the legality. Not being a lawyer, I can’t say. The Guard did improve DC.

Meanwhile, ICE agents face an 8000% increase in attacks and death threats. Public officials in Chicago, Los Angeles, and in other locations have encouraged illegal aliens and all residents to resist and attack ICE and Border Patrol.

In the Sanctuary City of Chicago

A Case in Point: Attempted Murder

A North Lawndale man was charged with attempted murder of a Chicago police officer. He crashed into a police vehicle and shot the officer. This took place in Portage Park on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Isaiah Martinez, 30, was arrested on Monday around 4 p.m. He allegedly ran into a police vehicle while officers were making a traffic stop, according to police.

Martinez shot the officer once before crashing into another police vehicle at the scene, police said. He has been appropriately charged. He is likely here illegally.

That is the latest type of assault. They ram into the police.