Did Ukraine Light a Match to Start World War III?

General Michael Flynn is sounding the alarm. He believes Donald Trump did not know about Ukraine’s plan to attack Russian bombers deep within Russia.

Flynn believes President Trump was not informed. There is evidence President Trump didn’t know about other events centered on foreign policy. We do have a deep state, a shadow government of bureaucrats who operate independently. It’s hard to know how bad the situation is, but from the hoaxes they’ve perpetrated, it seems existential.

The General also wants to know if Lindsey Graham and DaNang Dick Blumenthal knew since they were there on the eve of the attack while the administration is seeking peace.

If they didn’t know, they’re being played. If they did know, they’re traitorous.

Would anyone be surprised?

Investigate?

Flynn wants an immediate investigation and thinks NATO is trying to start the war. RT reported that Russian President Putin has the same suspicions.

There is a reason Ukrainian President Zelensky is unafraid when Trump threatens to take the funds and weapons away. He claims that he knows the EU will give him the difference. There is no way and he knows it. He also has to know that the EU can’t launch a war of this magnitude without the US.

Skip the Investigation, Withdraw from NATO

The US is dealing with a proxy war with Russia and the machine is calling for bombing Iran and going after Gaza and China. America doesn’t have the will or the funds for a nuclear war, which would be the outcome.

We also know that there are enemy sleeper cells throughout the USA. We had open borders for four years.

What is most terrifying is that one incident could light the fuse. The bombing of Russian nuclear jets could be the incident.

Two World Wars started with one incident after simmering hatred and clashes led people to think war was the only answer.

This Ukrainian attack looks like a NATO-EU plan which their puppet Zelensky pulled off. We know they want war.

If Russia attacks one of our NATO allies, the US must defend all as per Article 5. Personally, I think President Trump must withdraw from NATO immediately, and take us out of harm’s way. NATO is nothing without the US and the EU would have to stop their warmongering. The EU can’t even defend itself, and they no longer share many of our values.

We are being lied to nonstop.

ATTENTION! So, it appears Zelenskyy gave the go ahead to attack parked Russian nuclear capable bombers without informing @realDonaldTrump (if true that our President was not consulted nor informed, this isn’t simply a breach of protocol. It’s a geopolitical insult and a warning… pic.twitter.com/L976NhwFy6 — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 1, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email