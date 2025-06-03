Ukrainians Bomb Crimean Kerch Bridge

For the third time since the Russia-Ukraine war started, a large explosion has damaged the bridge connecting Russia’s mainland to Crimea.

SBU is on a roll: 1100kg of explosives planted on a support pillar of Kerch Bridge were detonated early this morning. Extent of the damage still unclear. pic.twitter.com/G95EvqhQre — Jessica Berlin (@berlin_bridge) June 3, 2025

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) quickly took responsibility for the underwater explosive attack. They reported on Telegram:

“The Security Service of Ukraine carried out a new unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater!” the SBU declared on Telegram.

“Today, at 4:44 a.m., without any civilian casualties, the first explosive device was detonated,” the statement said. “The underwater support pillars were severely damaged at the seabed level — aided by the equivalent of 1,100 kg of TNT. As a result, the bridge is effectively in an emergency condition.”

Also on Telegram via DD Geopolitics, traffic on the Crimean Bridge has resumed following a failed Ukrainian drone boat attack. There are no reports of damage to the structure. That might not be accurate.

Tass Report

Enemy forces are active off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, Oleg Kruchkov, adviser to the Crimean head, reported.

“Along with enemy activity off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, there is also an information attack. A lot of lies are being spread in the information field,” the adviser wrote on his Telegram channel, urging to trust only official sources of information.

At 3:23 p.m. local time (12:23 p.m. GMT), an operational Telegram channel for the Crimean Bridge reported that all transport movement on the bridge has been suspended.

Why is Ukraine doing this during peace talks except to start a World War and involve the US? And why would they do it independently or would they do it with the backing of the West’s war machine?

This is the USV that Is attacking the Kerch bridge in Crimea today. ❗”Marichka” is a 6-meter multi-purpose drone with a range of about 1,000 km. pic.twitter.com/489GmxmZhY — MoLo44 (@MoloMonitor) June 3, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email