Ditching NATO? Macron Wants Europe to Break Away from the US

Secretary of State Marco Rubio wants to know if President Macron speaks for all of Europe, because if he does, we are pulling out of NATO and saving ourselves a lot of money.

Macron spent six hours with Xi Jinping, and he liked what Macron had to say. For example, he won’t do anything to help the US save Taiwan. It’s not their war.

He spoke with reporters on the way back, and some of the things he said were so bad that they cut it out. The first thing he said was it’s time for Europe to break away from the United States, and Europe shouldn’t depend on the dollar.

There’s more. Listen to the short clip. Maybe we have to withdraw from Ukraine. After all, it’s a European war.

Macron has lost it. Here is the translation of the next clip:

Macron deepens his globalist agenda and claims Arabic as France’s “second language.”

“Arabic is the second most spoken language in France, and it is a reality that often needs to be reminded. Therefore, the Mediterranean is united by this multilingualism, but this project will allow us to continue advancing.”