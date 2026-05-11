Follow the Money: How the War in Iran Deters China’s Economic Ambitions

As the U.S. military operation against Iran sails past the 60-day mark under President Donald J. Trump’s “unlimited actions” mandate, the strategic picture is sharpening into focus. While the media obsesses over Israel’s long-standing security concerns, a growing chorus of conservative voices is pointing to something far bigger: this isn’t just about Tehran. It’s about derailing Beijing’s audacious bid to rewrite the rules of global trade and dethrone the American dollar.

Take the recent Col. Lawrence Wilkerson appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show. A sharp-eyed analyst laid it out plainly: the U.S. Air Force and Israeli strikes have repeatedly hammered Iranian railroads. Many of them were built or heavily funded by Chinese state companies as part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). These weren’t random targets. They were key links in China’s grand vision for a lightning-fast overland trade superhighway.

Here’s the scheme in plain English. China has poured billions into a massive land-based trade corridor snaking through Iran, the Caucasus, Russia, and Ukraine, all the way to Europe. The goal? Slash shipping times from China’s factories to European markets from the current 70+ hours via vulnerable sea routes (think the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, now hot zones for trouble) down to under 24 hours by rail and highway. No more relying on pirate-infested waters or chokepoints controlled by unpredictable players. This isn’t some abstract engineering project. It’s China’s ticket to economic supremacy.

Make no mistake: these railroads and highways aren’t purely military. They’re economic lifelines for the nations involved, promising cheaper, faster goods flow that would supercharge China’s exports while undercutting everyone else’s costs. Success here hands Beijing a decisive edge in global finance and influence – without firing a shot. As one pundit noted, this is the kind of patient, long-game strategy that turns economic muscle into geopolitical dominance.Why does this matter to Washington? For years, Chinese leaders have openly chafed at the Bretton Woods system – the post-World War II financial order that elevated the U.S. and U.K. to the top of the heap. They call it “unjust,” pointing to how American and British sanctions have inflicted real pain (and yes, real deaths) across the globe. Under Col. Wlkerson’s words, that sophisticated economic leverage resulted in more than 38 million deaths worldwide.

Their alternative? A world where the yuan and Chinese-controlled routes call the shots. Dismantling Bretton Woods would hit the U.S. economy like a sledgehammer – something no serious strategist in either party can ignore. By the 2020s, experts agree, China had ticked off most boxes on its superpower checklist: cutting-edge tech, a formidable military, and growing global clout. What it lacked was the raw financial dominance to seal the deal. Enter this land trade route. If completed, it would flood Beijing’s coffers, erode U.S. and EU leverage, and lock in China’s rise. American policymakers—regardless of party—have long understood the top priority: slow-walk China’s ascent before it becomes unstoppable.

That’s why President Trump’s decision to greenlight strikes in Iran delivers a twofer. It answers Israel’s urgent call for action against an existential threat. But it also delivers a body blow to China’s economic master plan, right where it hurts most—in the infrastructure backbone of its New Silk Road dreams.

The message is clear: America isn’t just playing defense. We’re playing to win the long game. While the left wrings its hands over “escalation,” conservatives see the bigger picture—protecting U.S. primacy against a rival that wants to bury the dollar and dominate the map. Trump gets it. The results speak for themselves. And Beijing? They’re feeling the heat.

~~~

Mike Robertson is a U.S. domestic and foreign policy analyst and commentator, with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in some of the toughest neighborhoods. You may follow him on X at @Mike_for_MAGA and on Reddit.

Here is his bio from the American Spectator: Mike Robertson is a retired police officer and civil servant. He is now a political analyst with a focus on U.S. domestic policy.

And here is a bit more detailed one:

Mike Robertson, a Midwest native born in ’76 in rural Indiana, kicked off his career chasing justice after snagging a criminal justice degree from Purdue University. He pounded the pavement as a cop in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and South Bend, tackling everything from street crime to community patrols, always gravitating back to those quieter rural beats he loved.

By the mid-2000s, he shifted gears to civil service as an investigator with Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security.

After retiring in his mid-40s, Mike turned to political analysis, cranking out pieces for outlets like The American Spectator and others, zeroing in on domestic and foreign policy through a lens of common sense and realpolitik. A proud red-state guy and Trump supporter, he calls out federal overreach and champions heartland values.

Now in his early 50s, Mike’s constantly on the road crisscrossing the U.S. for insights.