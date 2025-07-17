During a press conference on Monday with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, president Trump announced that the US will send weapons to Ukraine that Europe pays for. However he has made it clear that he will not send JASSM long range missiles that could reach Moscow and other targets deep inside Russian territory.

The Telegraph reported that Donald Trump has ruled out sending long range missiles to Ukraine. Asked on Tuesday whether the US would deliver deep-strike munitions to Ukraine, he went on to say, “No, we’re not looking to do that.”

“Ukraine should not attack the Russian capital,” he said, adding: “I’m a nobody’s side. You know whose side I’m on? Humanity’s side.”

That is not going to go over well with those who want to continue the war, or who don’t understand what he means. However, what he is making clear is that he doesn’t want Ukrainians or Russians to die. That is the most humanitarian goal one could have. This war never should have happened. Too many people have died. It’s time to end it and save the lives of all these young men and civilians.

Mike Pompeo’s speech in Ukraine, the day before Ukraine’s biggest attack ever deep inside of Russia that scuttled the peace talks, called for Ukraine to carry out a “blitzkrieg” to “inflict enough costs” on Russia and “punch them in the face” to change their negotiating leverage https://t.co/8kLRRybDa3 pic.twitter.com/WTiAxYPfmP — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 5, 2025

Russia should never have invaded Ukraine. A fraudulent Minsk II agreement should never have happened. The Graham-McCain-Blumenthal-Nuland-Pompeo-Johnson interference in Ukraine should never have happened.