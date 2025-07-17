Langone Couldn’t Stand Donald Trump, That’s All Changed

Billionaire Ken Langone couldn’t stand Donald Trump, but that’s no longer the case. During an interview

“I am sold on Trump,” Langone told the hosts. “In fact, I will say this. I think he’s got a good shot at going down in history as one of our best presidents ever.” …Trump’s economic policies continue to win. Not only has he turned things around with his unprecedented approach to tariffs, but blue-collar wage growth is up by historic measures, and we’re experiencing the lowest prices at the pump in years.”

A host on the panel pointed out the “real turnaround” from Langone, adding, “Because you didn’t want to vote for him!”

“I told you the reason,” the Billionaire donor responded. “I tell ya, I’m a believer. What I’m seeing happening is absolutely nothing short of a great thing. There’s a beat. People are walking with more bounce in their step. It’s all around.”

“Knowledge implies one thing, when you made a mistake, admit it,” Langone continued.

Langone, 89, had previously said that he was afraid Trump would spend the next four years “getting even.” He said he made a “mistake.”

“I’m happy to say I’m comfortable. He’s not doing that,” Langone said Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported.

The mogul, who had been asked on the show about recent movements in the markets, explained that he’s never “been more excited about the future of America

On Monday, stocks recorded gains a day after Trump announced tariffs targeting the European Union and Mexico. Both are the US’s top trade partners. The market is getting used to tariffs as a tool and not reacting to them.