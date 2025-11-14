DNC Union Furious Over an Order to Work in Office 5 Days a Week

Staffers at the Democratic National Committee seethed over the party’s new directive to show up to the office and work in-person five days a week, blasting the order as “shocking” and “callous.”

DNC Chairman Ken Martin informed workers they have to come to work every day starting in February.

“It was shocking to see the DNC chair disregard staff’s valid concerns on today’s team call,” the DNC staff union leadership fumed in a statement first reported by the New York Times.

Martin argued that Democrats had momentum after the off-year elections last week and contended that having staff work together is conducive to better brainstorming and allows the party to make time-sensitive decisions quickly, the source claimed.

He said they’d have liberal time off for medical and family needs.

The union, which ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the DNC back in July, noted that it is “considering its options.”

That collective bargaining agreement allows DNC workers to “request to work remotely on occasion.”

