The End of an Era of Beauty & Wealth in San Francisco

A billion dollar iconic mall known as the Westfield Emporium or more recently the San Francisco Center Mall was sold at auction for a fraction of its worth to Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan Chase. Before the pandemic, the mall was a shopping hub with residents and Tourists flocking to it.

But tourists turned away from San Francisco. Th city was destroyed by bad policies of bad policies, especially the lack of crime prevention. Now, they have drug addicted homeless roaming freely, attacking innocent people, along with illegal alien gangs, disrespectful illegal foreigners, and their own unleashed criminals.

At the end of 2022, the mall was worth 290,000 million, a 076% drop from the height of its worth. It was sold for only 133 million dollars or 11% of its total top evaluation.

It’s a gorgeous mall, but this signals a new era in California where everything is about pandering to criminals and the Third World.

Westfield blamed “unsafe conditions”, and “lack of enforcement against rampant criminal activity” for the malls massive decline.

“Given the challenging operating conditions in downtown San Francisco,” Westfield said, “which have led to declines of sales, occupancy, and for traffic, we have made a difficult decision to begin the process to transfer management of the shopping center to our lender to allow them to appoint a receiver to operate the property going forward,” the company previously said in a statement.

They shut their doors the same year as Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. Yet, the residents will still vote for the Democrat/Communists/Socialist/Progressive Party which brought this to their door.