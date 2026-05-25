Do You Understand What Happened During the KY Primary: 41 Years of McConnell Erased

As Mr. Whitaker says in the clip below, Mitch McConnell spent 41 years building the most powerful Republican machine in the Senate, blocked nominees, killed legislation, and outlasted six presidents.

Trump walked in this month, endorsed Andy Barr, offered Mitch’s choice – Barr’s competition in the primary – an ambassadorship, and it was over.

Andy Barr won, and McConnell’s efforts were now as if they never existed.

The first open Kentucky Senate seat in 42 years was decided by a Trump endorsement and his offer of an ambassadorship to Barr’s competition.

Every Republican thought McConnell’s machine would last for decades, and it’s gone, not just because of Trump, but also because of the good people of Kentucky.

As Whitaker said, “Trump didn’t just win a primary tonight.. he erased the last internal friction point inside the Senate Republican caucus without a single floor vote.”

RINOs need to wake up to what the people want.