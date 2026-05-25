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Home Home Mayor Frey Honors George Floyd on Memorial Day

Mayor Frey Honors George Floyd on Memorial Day

By
M Dowling
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Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is honoring Memorial Day by honoring a career criminal who died from drugs after committing a crime. It’s the fake George Floyd fiasco revival. I seriously doubt that the officers killed George Floyd, given the evidence.

Frey is nothing but a political grifter. He uses the anti-police mantra to curry favor.

Honoring Floyd on Memorial Day to trash the police is a sacrilege.

Remember Frey’s phony act, sobbing at George’s gold coffin? No sane person fell for this performance.

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