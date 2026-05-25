Mayor Frey Honors George Floyd on Memorial Day

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is honoring Memorial Day by honoring a career criminal who died from drugs after committing a crime. It’s the fake George Floyd fiasco revival. I seriously doubt that the officers killed George Floyd, given the evidence.

Frey is nothing but a political grifter. He uses the anti-police mantra to curry favor.

Honoring Floyd on Memorial Day to trash the police is a sacrilege.

🚨 WTF?! Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is focused on honoring GEORGE FLOYD this Memorial Day “Today, we remember George Floyd, who was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer six years ago.” He has NOT posted about Memorial Day on his official account! WHAT IS WRONG… pic.twitter.com/7d7eoYd5qo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 25, 2026

Remember Frey’s phony act, sobbing at George’s gold coffin? No sane person fell for this performance.