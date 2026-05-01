DoJ Lawyers Giddily Texted About Prosecuting Nuns in Habits

DOJ lawyers Joseph Cooney and Molly Gaston gleefully discussed prosecuting Catholic nuns in habits, according to newly revealed texts. Cooney, a Democrat, is now running for Congress. Such fun for the hardcore left lawyers who also served on the debunked Arctic Frost probe!

Mind you, they never said a thing about burkas.

Communications shared with Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as part of his probe into the investigations of former Special Counsel Jack Smith, show that, back in February 2021, two Biden-era prosecutors, Joseph Cooney and Molly Gaston, had exchanged texts about images published by the New York Times showing Catholic nuns wearing traditional habits and veils as well as Trump scarves at a “Stop the Steal” rally, according to an April 29 Daily Wire report.

Gaston noted her desire to personally prosecute these sisters, while Cooney went a step further and said he’d like to prosecute any nun who still wears a “head habit.”

“I would like to take a special assignment of finding and prosecuting them,” Gaston told Cooney while discussing media coverage of January 6. To which Cooney responded, “I’m with you,” before adding, “though I’d like to prosecute any nun who still wears the head habit.”

“Hahaha,” Gaston replied.

They were Jack Smith deputies during Arctic Frost.

😉JAN 29 ,2025

Trump Fires DOJ Prosecutors Linked to Jack Smith’s Probe

Career prosecutors Molly Gaston, J.P. Cooney, Mary Dohrmann, and Anne McNamara were among those fired pic.twitter.com/LDCOv7S7oQ — Joni Job (@jj_talking) June 19, 2025

They may soon have nothing to laugh about.