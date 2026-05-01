200-Page Report: The Biden Regime Persecuted Traditional Christians

New Report: The Biden administration weaponized government to target traditional Christians. The report cites hundreds of cases as evidence of systematic discrimination. It claims the Biden administration labeled Christians as ‘domestic terrorists’ for their beliefs.

Christian advocacy groups praised the report as validation of their concerns.

The report comes from the Trump administration’s Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias. The 200-page document chronicles and summarizes many of the abuses. Those who were paying attention during the Biden presidency already knew. You know, Biden, the great Catholic.

Finally, official acknowledgment of what we all knew. Christians, especially Catholics, were deliberately targeted under the Biden administration. The goal was pretty clear. They wanted to crush authentic Christianity and replace it with a soft, compliant fake that fit right… https://t.co/tcNMDjHPzz pic.twitter.com/G3o50mnTr0 — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) April 30, 2026

The Report

The 200-page document published Thursday bolsters complaints by faith groups that the Biden team weaponized the levers of power against those it labeled “Christian nationalists” and “domestic terrorists” for protesting abortion and transgender identity.

The Biden team tolerated private religious expression, the report found. However, it “zealously” worked to keep Christians out of the public square and even surveilled traditionalist Catholic priests.

Punished for our faith

“No American should live in fear that the federal government will punish them for their faith,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the task force’s chair, said in a statement. “As our report lays out, the Biden administration’s actions devastated the lives of many Christian Americans.”

Mr. Blanche insisted that the Trump administration ended those policies. He promised that the Justice Department would “continue to expose bad actors who targeted Christians and work tirelessly to restore religious liberty for all Americans of faith.”

President Trump ended the policies, Blanche said.

Tony Perkins of FRC (Family Research Council): The new Anti-Christian Bias Task Force report is a wake-up call. The Task Force has produced one of the most, if not the most, substantive works of this administration.

“The report lays bare what is at the heart of the Left’s disdain for religious freedom—it is a clash of ‘ worldviews’ primarily over abortion, gender ideology, and sexual orientation,” Perkins said.

The Washington Times turned to Kelly Shackelford of First Liberty: “The Biden administration’s record of hostility toward Christian Americans is despicable and should serve as a warning,” Kelly Shackelford, First Liberty’s CEO and chief counsel, said in a statement. “We can never let this happen again.”

This is where Democrats are taking us in record time.

The Justice and Education Departments worked together.

The Justice Department worked with the Education Department to coordinate the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias. The Education Department cited “excessive fines levied against Christian universities, intrusions by men into girls’ sports and locker rooms, vaccine mandates, and the exclusion of Christians from public programs.”

One example was the $37.7 million excessive fine that the Biden team levied against Grand Canyon University for acting as a “predatory for-profit institution,” despite several agencies recognizing the Arizona Christian school’s nonprofit status.

The Biden regime aggressively attacked parents who complained about porn in the school libraries or appeared at school board meetings. They forced schools to let children ‘change’ their gender, something that can’t even be done. They forced boys into girl’s private areas.

The task force included representatives from 17 federal agencies who worked with state agencies and faith leaders to compile documents. The final product included more than 300 pages of exhibits and 1,100 footnotes.

And it all happened under the regime of that great Catholic, Joe Biden.

The disgraceful religious left

Left-wing Christians claim it was an exaggeration, and as Christians in society continue to diminish in numbers from 78% to 62% since 2007, they will have to learn to live in a plural nation. Coincidentally, 2007 marks the beginning of the left’s open-border ideology, pushed by Barack Obama in his second term and by Joe Biden for four years. What made America work was our unity. What is destroying us now is our disunity. Mass diversity is our weakness.

🚨TODAY: The Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias published a report detailing how the Biden Administration’s prosecutions, policies, and practices demonstrated anti-Christian bias throughout the federal government. The report details the Biden Administration’s radical… pic.twitter.com/WK6VD3x8qj — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 30, 2026

Todd Blanche is also pursuing prison time for the mob that recently threatened Christians: