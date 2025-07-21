DoJ Receives Criminal Referrals on Obama Officials for “Treasonous Conspiracy”

The Department of Justice announced that it received documents from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard pertaining to a criminal referral from Obama-era officials who manufactured the narrative that Russia attempted to collude with President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

DNI Gabbard’s report alleged that Obama administration officials participated in a “treasonous conspiracy” during the 2016 election cycle for “manipulating and withholding” intelligence. The goal was to craft a narrative that Russia was interfering in the U.S. presidential election to undermine President Trump.

Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the… pic.twitter.com/UQKKZ5c4Op — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

“Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an issue that is so serious it should concern every single American because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic,” Gabbard said on Sunday.

“The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic,” she continued.

Unfortunately, Democrat voters rely on the corrupt media and 60% of Democrats think Russiagate was real.The media will desperately try to demonize the administration, and the evidence.

BREAKING President Trump posted a video of Tulsi Gabbard exposing Obama AGAIN on Sunday Tulsi Gabbard is an absolute MACHINE ‘We The People’ demand arrests pic.twitter.com/waEkHwMfXP — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) July 20, 2025

Remember when Hillary desperately tried to get China to release Trump’s tax returns, in the hopes that would be the thing that would sink him. She tried to make it sound like a joke. However, Trump seems to have a guardian angel over him.