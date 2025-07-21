Pedophilia and Politics

In an important recap of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) revelations, journalist Margaret Flavin reports on an audit of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as discussed in a recent interview with Vice President JD Vance. Flavin’s article, “Vice President Vance Underscores Reports of Massive Waste and Corruption in Foreign Aid (Video),” posted on Gateway Pundit, June 29, 2025. The results of the audit reveal that only 12% of the money allocated to USAID for aid arrives at its destination! How is this possible?

Vance explains the corruption:

“So, we send $100,000 to this group to buy food for poor kids in Africa, okay.”

“And what actually happens is it’s not $100,000 that go to the food for the poor kids in Africa. The NGO, the non-government organization that gets that money, contracts it out to somebody else, and then they subcontract it. So, there’s like three or four middlemen.”

“Marco Rubio, who’s the Secretary of State, he’s a very good friend. What he told me is that his best estimate, after he had his team look at it, is that 88 cents of every dollar was actually being collected by middlemen.”

“So, every dollar we were spending, humanitarian assistance, 12 cents, was actually making it to people who needed it.

In fiscal year 2023, USAID distributed $7 billion of American taxpayer monies worldwide, and less than $1 billion was actually distributed to the needy. This confirms the waste, fraud, and abuse that Elon Musk’s DOGE team discovered. Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded with his March 10, 2025, announcement that 83% of USAID programs, a whopping 5200 contracts, many were cancelled saving tens of billions of American taxpayer dollars. The 1,000 remaining programs will be managed under the State Department.

After a 6-week review, we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID.

The 5200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States.

In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1,000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department.

Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.

So, who are the big losers in the crackdown on USAID, and what programs and policies that harmed or did not serve the national interest were they funding?

To answer this question, it is important to remember the history of USAID. Former President John F. Kennedy created USAID in November 1961 by Executive Order 10973 with the specific purpose of supplying aid when the president deems it to be in the national interest. According to journalist Mike Gonzalez at The Heritage Foundation, “USAID devolved into an agency that spent money on programs that hindered the pursuit of freedom overseas and directly contravened our national interest.”

Gonzalez’s February 19, 2025 article, “The Unmasking of USAID,” explains:

“During the Obama years the U.S. Agency for International Development was used to promote abroad policies that remain controversial within American society itself and that serve no clear national security interests,” I wrote in a 2017 Heritage Foundation study.

These agendas, I wrote, included programs that promoted—sometimes as a condition of the aid—lifestyle choices that Americans debated for decades or are still being debated, such as transgender rights and same-sex marriage or trained foreign citizens in street “activism,” “civic engagement,” and “mobilization.”…

I added in my paper that in the promotion of radical agendas in several countries, USAID has found an ideal partner in George Soros, a billionaire supporter of far-left causes worldwide. Indeed, evidence began to emerge that, under former President Barack Obama, USAID made Soros’s foundations the main implementer of its aid.

The radical leftist/Marxist programs and policies of former President Barack Obama, embraced and financed by billionaire George Soros, and expanded under the ghost presidency of former President Joe Biden, are being dismantled by MAGA President Donald Trump. And USAID is being restored to its original mission to supply aid when the president deems it to be in the national interest. The diametrically opposed interpretations of our national interest are reflected in the policies and programs of radical Democrat past presidents Obama/Biden vs MAGA President Donald Trump.

Make America Great Again (MAGA) principles follow the U.S. Constitution to protect and preserve national sovereignty and individual sovereignty in our constitutional republic. Former president Marxist Barack Obama sought to fundamentally transform America into a socialist state in his first two terms, then through ghost President Biden, and now through his ongoing support of Marxist ideology designed to create chaos and to collapse America from within. The cultural battles between Democrat Marxism and MAGA Americanism are irreconcilable differences that have bifurcated our nation and left us teetering on revolutionary divorce.

The 2017 Heritage Foundation study referenced above includes the abhorrent sexualizing of children. First introduced unsuccessfully into Hungary by Hungarian Marxist George Lukacs (1885-1971), cultural terrorism is a communist tactic designed to destroy the nuclear family which is central to the Judeo-Christian tradition that is the foundation of Americanism, our constitutional republic, and western civilization.

Before the Bolsheviks came to power, Hungary was a Catholic nation. Lukács recognized the necessity of collapsing the traditional nuclear family in Marxist revolutions, following Lenin’s dictum, “Destroy the family, you destroy the country.”

As deputy commissar for education and culture, Lukács targeted Hungary’s family unit and its traditional sexual morals. He implemented a program called cultural terrorism, which had two tactical objectives. First, target children’s minds through lectures that encouraged them to ridicule and reject Christian ethics. Second, groom them with graphic sexual content and instruction in free love and sexual intercourse. People in Hungary were so enraged it forced Lukács to flee the country. (Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is, pp. 124-125, Linda Goudsmit 2024)

All forty-five chapters of my 2024 book Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is, begin with the same opening paragraph to remind the reader that we are a world at war: Globalism vs. Nationalism:

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

The cultural terrorism that was wholly rejected in Hungary in the 20th century, particularly the sexual component, has been wildly successful in 21st-century America and other western nations. The sexualization of children, sexual terrorism, is the nexus of the globalist elite campaign for one-world government, and the intersection of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and its affiliate organizations which uniformly support one-world global governance through implementation of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Goals.

All 17 Goals sound absolutely fantastic––but the language is a lie! The 17 Sustainable Goals are the roadmap to one-world governance. Each of the 17 Goals ultimately ends in the surrender of your individual agency, your freedom, and your national sovereignty to the international, intergovernmental rule of the globalist elite through the agencies and authority of the United Nations. Do not be fooled by the politically seductive language of the 17 Goals. BUYER BEWARE!

· Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere

· Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture

· Goal 3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

· Goal 4. Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all

· Goal 5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

· Goal 6. Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

· Goal 7. Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all

· Goal 8. Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all

· Goal 9. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

· Goal 10. Reduce inequality within and among countries

· Goal 11. Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable

· Goal 12. Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns

· Goal 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts*

· Goal 14. Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

· Goal 15. Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss

· Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels

· Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development

* Acknowledging that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is the primary international, intergovernmental forum for negotiating the global response to climate change.

In Chapter 19: From Sex Education to Sexuality Education of Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier—Reality Is, I discuss Goal 3 in depth:

Goal 3 is of particular interest to this chapter, especially section 3.7:

By 2030, ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health-care services, including for family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programs.

What, exactly, is the “information and education” young children will receive? Parents around the world will be shocked to learn what the United Nations and its specialty agencies consider appropriate sexual and reproductive information and education….

First, sex education is no longer just about human reproduction. The new label, Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), is far more expansive and is defined on the Health and Education[v] section of the UNESCO website:

“Sexuality” is defined as “a core dimension of being human which includes: the understanding of, and relationship to, the human body; emotional attachment and love; sex; gender; gender identity; sexual orientation; sexual intimacy; pleasure and reproduction. Sexuality is complex and includes biological, social, psychological, spiritual, religious, political, legal, historic, ethical and cultural dimensions that evolve over a lifespan.” (International Technical Guidance on Sexuality Education, p. 17)

Key values of CSE include:

Transformative: CSE impacts whole cultures and communities, not simply individual learners. It can contribute to the development of a fair and compassionate society by empowering individuals and communities, promoting critical thinking skills and strengthening young people’s sense of citizenship. It empowers young people to take responsibility for their own decisions and behaviours, and how they may affect others. It builds the skills and attitudes that enable young people to treat others with respect, acceptance, tolerance and empathy, regardless of their ethnicity, race, social, economic or immigration status, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics.

In the same way that the 17 Goals sound great, but in reality are catastrophic, the words sexuality and transformative are equally destructive, particularly in the context of the foundational assumption in CSE that schools are the appropriate place for sexuality education, not the home:

CSE is weaponized education on a global level. Its universal curriculum is designed to collapse existing cultures into a singular culture of the planetary Unistate and indoctrinate students with politicized education according to Marxist collectivist dogma. CSE grooms the children of the world to unite and become activists in preparation for global citizenship in the Unistate.

The deceitful manipulation of language is a weapon of war designed to dupe parents into accepting Comprehensive Sexuality Education as equivalent to the familiar and accepted Sex Education. There is no equivalence. Comprehensive Sexuality Education is a colossal deception that presents lessons in pornography as equal to lessons in human reproduction.

The globalist predators, many funded through the corruption of USAID, are advancing sexual terrorism in the United States in their attempt to legalize pedophilia––the soul murder of your children––to destroy their selfness and groom them for life in the totalitarian globalist Unistate.

Billionaire George Soros and his Open Societies Foundations (OSF) support transnational governance in the globalist Unistate. Soros-funded groups like Indivisible and MoveOn advocate the overthrow of the current world order of sovereign nation states, specifically targeting the United States under MAGA President Donald Trump. OSF is a grantmaking network of organizations dedicated to establishing “open” societies and limiting authoritarian regimes. Open Society Foundations website describes itself and its mission in glowing terms.

Don’t be fooled by the lofty language––the goal of the globalist enterprise is the collapse of the United States from within:

The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, are the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for rights, equity, and justice.

The Open Society Foundations champion the search for bold, democratic solutions to our urgent, common challenges that advance rights, equity, and justice.

We do this by supporting a wide array of independent voices and organizations around the world that provide a creative and dynamic link between the governing and the governed.

Our approach seeks to counter the narrow pursuit of political self-interest and short-term opportunism—in pursuit of a sustainable future for people and planet that leaves no one behind.

In classic Orwellian word perversion, Soros’s “open” societies focus on rights, equity, and justice” limiting authoritarian regimes.” Like the UN 17 Sustainable Goals, the words sound great––until you realize the words rights, equity, and justice are tag lines for Marxist Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)––the policies and programs designed to collapse Americanism into socialism, then communism, and ultimately feudalism in the dystopian globalist Unistate. Radical gender ideology is a core component of the radical leftist ideology advanced by George Soros, his Open Society Foundations, and its NGOs funded by USAID in order to implement the Marxist indoctrination and sexual terrorism that most definitely harmed the national interest!

The legalization of pedophilia is the medium and the message for total societal collapse––the endgame of the sexualization of children. It is the politics of pedophilia.

