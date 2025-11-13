DoJ Sues California for Their Power Grabbing Congressional Map

According to the AP, the Justice Department on Thursday sued to block new congressional district boundaries approved by California voters last week. This could control which party controls the government in 2026.

The complaint filed in California federal court targets the new congressional map pushed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to a similar Republican-led effort in Texas.

California’s redistricting scheme is a brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an emailed statement. “Governor Newsom’s attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand.”

Newsom spokesperson Brandon Richards said in a statement, “These losers lost at the ballot box and soon they will also lose in court.”

It leaves California Republicans with two to four seats out of 52 seats although they represent just under 40% of the electorate.

This is the first lawsuit on this issue of mid-decade House map revisions.

California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 50, a constitutional amendment changing the congressional boundaries to give Democrats a shot at winning five seats or more seats now held by Republicans in next year’s midterm elections.

The Justice Department is joining a case challenging the new map that was brought by the California Republican Party last week. The Trump administration accuses California of racial gerrymandering in violation of the Constitution by using race as a factor to favor Hispanic voters with the new map.

Texas redistricted to solve a racial problem, and give Hispanic Republicans in four of the five states

Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio are now adopting new district lines that could provide a partisan advantage. Other states such as New York are considering similar moves. New York has already redistricted Republicans out of power.