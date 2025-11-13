Weird Jack Is Running for Congress & Could Win Because of His Name

tJack Schlossberg, The male AOC is running for Congress, and he will likely win because he is a Kennedy. Schlossberg, son of Caroline, grandson of JFK, is a pathetic example of the downfall of the Kennedys and the country.

Schlossberg, who announced he’s running for Congress in New York’s 12th District, bizarrely joked that he’s “having a son” with JD Vance’s wife, professed his “love” for her and compared her “hotness” to his own grandmother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

In a follow up post, Schlossberg called himself “a literal pervert.”

The 32-year-old former jobless rich boy — who has more than 1.7 million followers across X, Instagram and TikTok — also has a history of crude and bizarre rants like posting a recipe that calls for “Jew blood.”

Great metaphor for the decline of the country. JFK’s grandson https://t.co/Bzbl1JPBoY — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 13, 2025

He is a typical lying nutjob politician wannabe.

Jack Schlossberg is running to fill the House seat from NYC that Jerry Nadler will be leaving. Schlossberg is famously the grandson of JFK. Are all Democrat candidates insane? (msnbc on TT) pic.twitter.com/hEMx48IIcS — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2025

He’s nasty and mimicks his uncle RFK Jr. He has zero respect and his humor is even worse.

JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, posted a video mocking RFK Jr’s spasmodic dysphonia, a disabling neurological disorder. Family members attacking their own family says more about them than RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/tcDG7qQkx9 — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) January 29, 2025

This is supposed to be funny. This is kid stuff or nutjob stuff.

WATCH:@JBKSchlossberg Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is on Instagram doing Roman Salutes. He seems to think he is funny. pic.twitter.com/WpLZ8aXUES — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 28, 2025

He rides through Manhattan on his bike with a dark suit and backwards cap like his late uncle, JFK’s son. He is no JFK Jr. and he’s no RFK Jr. either. He’s an unserious nutjob.