Weird Jack Is Running for Congress & Could Win Because of His Name

M Dowling
tJack Schlossberg, The male AOC is running for Congress, and he will likely win because he is a Kennedy. Schlossberg, son of Caroline, grandson of JFK, is a pathetic example of the downfall of the Kennedys and the country.

Schlossberg, who announced he’s running for Congress in New York’s 12th District, bizarrely joked that he’s “having a son” with JD Vance’s wife, professed his “love” for her and compared her “hotness” to his own grandmother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

In a follow up post, Schlossberg called himself “a literal pervert.”

The 32-year-old former jobless rich boy — who has more than 1.7 million followers across X, Instagram and TikTok — also has a history of crude and bizarre rants like posting a recipe that calls for “Jew blood.”

He is a typical lying nutjob politician wannabe.

He’s nasty and mimicks his uncle RFK Jr. He has zero respect and his humor is even worse.

This is supposed to be funny. This is kid stuff or nutjob stuff.

He rides through Manhattan on his bike with a dark suit and backwards cap like his late uncle, JFK’s son. He is no JFK Jr. and he’s no RFK Jr. either. He’s an unserious nutjob.

