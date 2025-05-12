Douglas Murray & the Fall of London

Douglas Murray, who recently published a new book, On Democracies and Death Cults, Israel and the Future of Civilization, was prevented from speaking in London to an audience mostly of Jews. You can easily substitute the United States for Britain and New York City for London.

“Well, that’s one of the things, Julia, that I take away from this is why I say I don’t recognize our country anymore. I really don’t; I don’t know why we have given in to Islamists and terrorists; I don’t know why we’ve done it. Why is it that Saturday after Saturday, people parade through the streets of London, calling for jihad, praising Hamas, praising terrorists, and clambering over and defiling our sacred war monuments?

“Why do they get to do that every Saturday? But I can’t speak in the theater on Shaftesbury Avenue to a packed theater, mainly of Jews. Why is it that if you call for violence against Jews, day after day, on the streets of London, that’s A-Okay with the Metropolitan Police? But if Jews want to congregate in central London, apparently it’s not okay, and we’ll have to retreat to another venue.

It’s not about victimhood.

“I’m not a victim here, and I’m not claiming any victimhood. I don’t believe in that. I don’t care. I’m not going to shut up. I’ll continue speaking. This is my country. London is my city, and I expect to be able to do what I want in my city. But why is it that we have Hamas supporters and all these others who defile our monuments, defile our country, hate our country, literally spit on our country week after week, but you’re not allowed to show solidarity with the Jews or with Israel?

What caused it?

“It’s a despicable situation, and it’s come about because of a generational cowardice by politicians of all parties and by the Metropolitan Police and others. I think it’s appalling, because I know one thing for sure, Julia, the people who hate the Israelis, the people who hate the Jews, the people who… we were watching at the moment, marching through central London, they hate Britain as much as they hate Israel. It’s just that Britain is first.

“We’re all going to be next. So I say, stand up in whichever way you can. And if you’re an usher in a theater, well, you know, do your darn job. It’s what you’re employed for. But the idea that we have to keep giving in and that we, that this society of all societies, Julia, we used to be a resilient society in Britain. The country we were brought up in, our parents’ generation, our grandparents’ generation, were resilient… we don’t have to show that much resilience these days, we just need to show a bit of backbone, where is it, Britain, where have you gone??

Where have you gone, United States, Europe?

Douglas Murray: “I don’t recognize our country anymore. I don’t understand why we have given in to Islamists and terrorists who parade in London , calling for jihad and praising Hamas. They hate Britain just as much as they hate Israel.” God bless this man. pic.twitter.com/rKBXK17UsU — Vivid. (@VividProwess) May 11, 2025

Mr. Murray’s Concern

Watch: Muslim worshiper in London is fed up with life in the UK where diversity exists.

According to him, Allah (god of Islam) needs his followers to always be outraged, mad and hateful towards infidels as acts of worship. Is this a religion of peace?pic.twitter.com/gHkBiQEXay — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) January 5, 2025

Welcome to Islamic England: Just weeks after hundreds were arrested and prosecuted over riots against mass migration in the UK, large crowds of Muslims gathered in London for an Islamic procession through the city center. Watch my full video: https://t.co/RfqyShQQqD pic.twitter.com/a6muiOpbMp — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 3, 2024

