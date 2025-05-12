They Really Did Lie to Us About the ‘Vaccine’ Preventing Transmission

Human Perspectives posted the clip below on X, and it’s a good reminder that what we can’t believe is happening is happening. They really did lie over and over about the vaccine preventing transmission, and they knew they were lying. In our heart of hearts, we all know they were lying.

“One of the top executives of Pfizer said, “Uh, we never even tested it for transmission. We, and it doesn’t prevent transmission. We all know that it doesn’t prevent transmission. Now, if you’re, if you got the vaccine, you’re as likely to pass it on to other people.” And yet we were told, “You do it to protect Granny.”

And, you know, we’re gonna, we’re gonna force you to do this to protect other people. But it didn’t, it doesn’t protect other people. They just wanted to force us to do it. They knew from the beginning it didn’t prevent transmission. They knew from May 2020. I knew it, and I wrote an article about it.

How did I know it? ‘Cause I looked at the monkey studies. And when they gave the vaccine to monkeys, to macaques, and then they exposed them to wild virus, the vaccinated monkeys had the same amount of viral concentration in their nasal pharynx as the unvaccinated monkeys. And right then, I said, “Game over.” They can’t, they cannot market this product ’cause it’s not gonna end the pandemic. It’s not gonna prevent transmission. And Pfizer knew it then, and Fauci knew it then.”

What kind of people would do this, and then tell us to give their experimental ‘vaccine’ to children?

