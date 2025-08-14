Dr. Fauci and Gain of Function Research Are Under Investigation

Dr. Anthony Fauci used tax dollars to indirectly fund the Wuhan lab’s gain of function research. He is under investigation for perjury, for lying about it. The evidence is smoking gun level. However, he was pardoned by Joe Biden Autopen as Joe was going out the White House door. But there is some question if that is legal.

Fauci is in his eighties, and he’s not as much a target as gain of function. Tulsi wants to see that type of research stopped before we have another pandemic.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard explained to Megyn Kelly:

Gabbard: “We are working with Jay Bhattacharya, the new NIH director, as well as Secretary Kennedy, who is looking at the gain of function research that, in the case of the Wuhan lab, as well as many of these other bio labs around the world, is actually US funded, and leads to this dangerous kind of research that, in many examples, has resulted in either a pandemic or some other major health issues.”

Kelly: “Let me ask you specifically, because we already know that Eco-Health Alliance was partnering with this Wuhan lab to create, to do a gain and function reset, right? We just have never been able to have somebody say. And it was that exact experiment that led to this covid bug, but have we gotten there? What’s the new thing that you’re digging in on?”

Gabbard: “We are, we are working on that with Jay Bhattacharya, and look forward to being able to share that hopefully very soon.

Kelly: “Okay, that specific link between the gain of function research and what we saw with covid 19. I mean, that would be extraordinary. Because just so the audience knows if that’s true, if it was Peter Daszak’s research with the Wuhan so called bat lady, that caused this pandemic, then we did fund it. Then Anthony Fauci helped fund the pandemic.”

Gabbard: “Things that he denied over and over and over to Senator Rand Paul’s questioning. That’s right, under oath. It under oath, exactly so it is, is it any wonder that he sought a preemptive pardon for anything during a certain period of time by President Biden before he left office.”

Kelly: “And then strong armed and smeared people like Dr J Bhattacharya, anybody who came out and said, I don’t know if that’s natural, this actually smacks of lab.”

Gabbard: “And the reason why this is so important is not just what happened in the past. It’s because this gain of function research is happening in bio labs around the world.

“I got attacked, and I think you saw this. We’ve probably talked about in your show before. When I warned against US funded Bio Labs in Ukraine. When the Russia Ukraine war kicked off, for this very reason. Who knows what kinds of pathogens are in these labs, and if released could create another covid-like pandemic. And for that, I was called a Russian asset. You’re, you know, trumpeting Putin’s talking points, all of this nonsense, simply for speaking the truth and stating facts that, by the way, are still on US Embassy Ukraine’s website today, about how the US has funded these Bio Labs in Ukraine.

“But in order, to my point, in order to prevent another covid-like pandemic, or another major health incident that could affect us in the world, we have to end this gain of function research and provide the evidence that shows exactly why and how it’s in our best interest, the American people’s best interest, to bring about an end to it.”

Watch: