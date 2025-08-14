Libs Hand Whistles Out to Criminals & Homeless to Avoid the Law

By
M Dowling
-
1
8

Soft-on-Crime liberals are handing out whistles to criminals and homeless people to help them avoid law enforcement. The woman in the video below is outside Union Station handing them out since the law plans to move them to shelters and rehab or detention when necessary.

The Tag DC project is helping these kooks do it. They were awarded a contract. We should follow the money.

It looks like she wiped out the whistle stock in the party store.

The woman in the clip says this is “how a fascist authoritarian regime starts.” She doesn’t think that anarchy, massive invasions, rampant crime starts it. Since most homeless are mentally ill or criminals, she is likely one of the pro-criminal. activists

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
55 seconds ago

A white liberal female of course…..

that is the demographic group that always agrees with what makes no sense, with what is destructive, as long as it comes from Democrats.

White liberal females are a cancer on Western Civilization.

0
Reply
