Dr. Fauci knows chloroquine is proven safe scientifically and won’t say it

Dr. Anthony Fauci will not say we can start opening our government or vote in person in November. He scaremongered using wildly inaccurate charts and has been back-and-forth on when to social distance.

Dr. Fauci will not support the use of hydroxychloroquine [the treatment for the virus includes the use of the drug with Azithromycin and zinc] until they have lengthy clinical trials, yet it is already approved, can be used off label, and is considered safe. The evidence is scientific, not anecdotal. We are being snookered.

From the Captain’s Journal:

Chloroquine, a relatively safe, effective and cheap drug used for treating many human diseases including malaria, amoebiosis and human immunodeficiency virus is effective in inhibiting the infection and spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. The fact that the drug has significant inhibitory antiviral effect when the susceptible cells were treated either prior to or after infection suggests a possible prophylactic and therapeutic use.

This is a conclusion statement by a NIH study on Coronavirus (Covid-19 is SARs, Bat-SARs + some proteins that mimic HIV). This study, entitled “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread,” was completed and published on August 22, 2005, a study of which Dr. Fauci is certainly aware.

There are links at the Journal to other articles listing proof that the drug is safe.

More from the Journal:

At a recent post by Glenn Reynolds, one commenter wrote “I suspect when the history of this virus is written this is going to be one of the very ugly chapters – the resistance to using the HCQ drug cocktail early in the process. The number of lives it would have saved will be staggering.”

Another commenter wrote “As most know, the media/Democrat politicians/FDA want the use of the hydroxychloroquine/azithromycin/zinc combination to be restricted until late in the course of the infection when the patient’s infection is well-advanced. As a physician, this baffles me. I can’t think of a single infectious condition — bacterial, fungal, or viral — where the best medical treatment is to delay the use of an anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, or anti-viral until the infection is far advanced.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a fraud who is fighting against Americans on behalf of the left wittingly or unwittingly in our humble opinion, but we could be wrong.