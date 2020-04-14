Georgia Dem endorses Trump as a ‘transformative figure’

The first elected Democrat, state representative Vernon Jones, has “enthusiastically” endorsed President Donald Trump for a second term. He referred to the president as a “transformative figure” who has helped the black community.

“It’s very simple to me. President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign,” said Jones.

For standing up for what he believes, he is pilloried. Georgia Democrat chairwoman Nikema Williams called Jones an “embarrassment” to the party.

State Rep. Scott Holcomb said, “They’re both incompetent narcissists. This isn’t surprising.” We wonder how competent or decent Holcomb is.

House Democrat leaders endorsed Jones’ primary challenger, Rhonda Taylor. House Minority Leader Bog Trammel said he was writing her a check today.

Democrats don’t allow anyone to have a different opinion. Rep. Vernon Jones is a man of courage.

BREAKING: This morning, Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones (D-Lithonia) told me he is endorsing Donald Trump for President. Jones sent me this message about why. DeKalb County and Lithonia residents, take a look: pic.twitter.com/sbk29tMiC5 — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) April 14, 2020