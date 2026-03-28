Lawmakers in Louisiana are set to receive classified briefings on “multiple waves” of unauthorized drones buzzing above a critical Air Force base. Twelve to fifteen sophisticated drones flew over the base the week of March 9.

No one defended against them or shot any down. Therefore, no one knows who is behind them. We did nothing.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy expects to be debriefed on Friday on the recent incursions at Barksdale Air Force Base.

“I’m told—but it’s not confirmed—that the drones [took] evasive action,” Cassidy told KTBS on Wednesday. “It’s not just somebody out there with a drone, and he happens to go over a fence. Rather, it’s people who don’t want to be recognized.”

The swarm of drones flew over the US nuclear B-52 bomber fleet under Global Strike Command. The drones resisted jamming efforts. Multiple waves were detected over sensitive zones throughout the week. They broached restricted airspace. It interfered with operations.

Barksdale is the headquarters of the Air Force’s Global Strike Command, which is responsible for the nation’s nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bomber forces, including B2, B1, and B52 aircraft. The base is home to the 2nd Bomb Wing B52s and is the central hub of communications and logistical support for coordinating and directing those forces. The fact that potentially threatening drones were able to operate over such a critical complex with apparent impunity over several days, after a similar event, spanning 17 days, occurred more than two years ago at Langley AFB, is astonishing. Reports indicate that Barksdale personnel were repeatedly ordered to take cover as drones roamed over buildings and aircraft.

No one traced them, and we have no idea who was behind this.

At Barksdale, as at Langley AFB, the government apparently lacked effective technology to identify and counter the drones. Even if counter-UAS capabilities (C-UAS) were available, a decision to use them was likely complicated by concern over potential collateral injury to military personnel and civilians and property damage. Some reports indicate that Barksdale attempted to employ C-UAS jamming, but without success. The inability to jam could indicate that Barksdale was facing a threat with autonomous or effective anti-jamming capabilities. If accurate, this would suggest that a sophisticated foreign actor was behind the incursion rather than a drone hobbyist.

It was a coordinated or repeated intrusion over a strategic U.S. base, and we didn’t defend the base. What are we going to do about it?

We are behind in drone warfare.

Any Chinese farms nearby? There are two golf courses nearby that are owned by a CCP-linked businessman.