Wildly Insane Reaction to Agents Breaking a Car Window to Arrest an Illegal Foreigner

Deborah Gomez is demanding to know why federal agents smashed the window of a car and grabbed her husband, Edgar, on Thursday in an incident outside a courthouse, which she livestreamed on Facebook. When her husband was taken, she sounded like a raving lunatic.

The reason he was arrested is that he is here illegally [and could be guilty of a crime]. The media won’t tell you.

Her lawyer wasn’t in the car with her and wouldn’t open the door, so illegal alien Edgar Gomez, 41, Deborah’s husband of ten years, could be arrested.

When they wouldn’t open the door or get out of the car, an agent broke the window and pulled Edgar out. People are supposed to follow the agent’s orders.

Edgar had been in court for his DWI crash.

“Edgar Gomez, 41, had been in court for a DWI crash case, according to court records,” NJ.com reported.

Bridgeton, NJ: ICE agents detain Edgar Gomez right outside the courthouse after his hearing. His wife and lawyer were both in the car. He refused to exit, so agents smashed the windows and pulled him out. The meltdown that followed is pure insanity. pic.twitter.com/z1YbaqM3V2 — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) March 28, 2026

He is being held in the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility in Newark on Friday, said Deborah Gomez, of Vineland.

She said her husband has been in the country for 25 years, and they have been trying to get him documented for nine years. That may or may not be true.

Critics say immigration raids are targeting many without criminal records and are causing damage to communities and families.

So?

“It was very stunning to me. I have a problem with it because I don’t think in a democracy such as ours that rogue agents should be doing this kind of action. It’s highly problematic in my personal view,” his attorney Stephen Guice said.

ICE agents are not rogue agents. They are law enforcement, legally enjoined to get illegals, especially drunk drivers, out of here.

The media is making the agents the bad guys.

As the agents left with her husband, Mrs. Gomez threatened to keep touching an agent. She added, “I’m gonna touch you. I’m gonna touch you. F*ck you, F*ck you Bastards. I hope you die.” Her respect for law enforcement is nil.