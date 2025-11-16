DropSite “News” Is the New Troublemaker Online

George Soros is bankrolling the anti-Israel terror news site DropSite. The site claims to be “reader-supported,” and “independent.” However, Soros’s Foundation gave $250,000 to establish a Middle East desk at Drop Site News, an anti-Israel news startup.

Open Society Foundations said the grant, awarded last year, would help “bridge a crucial information gap in independent journalism” in the Middle East, according to its spending database, Free Beacon reports.

It exists to damage Israel’s reputation, but mostly to divide Americans. Israel is a source of contention they can use.

Drop Site explolts it and is being quoted by the right who are opposed to Israel. They regularly post Nick Fuentes’s angry anti-Israel posts.

Mainstream media and Russian state media claim that Conservatives are leaving Maga for Nick Fuentes. I don’t believe that people are leaving for that crackpot. However, a lot of young men like him. They find him funny. I do believe there is foreign influence in this latest attack on Trump’s followers.

Using Israel to Destroy America First

I think Israel is being used to turn us against one another as sites like DropSite incite hatred. They see an opening to turn us against one another.

As for Soros’s son, funding an anti-Israel propaganda site, it is probably just them being anti-American. Traditional America is the likely target. It’s an opening that foreigners and people like the far-left Soros clan can use to divide us.

Everyone has to be extremely careful about social media and media in general. A lot of bad actors are trying to destroy the opposition to their anti-American agenda. There seems to be some coordination, not that they call each other, but they all know what the objective is and they charge in.

Nothing should deter us from the objective – saving the USA.

Beware of Drop Site.

America first, now and always!